FTSE 100 Seen Flat as Global Losses Continue

FTSE 100 Set to Open Little Changed

0743 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open little changed, according to IG, after declines in U.S. and Asia stocks. "Having seen another lacklustre and negative session for European and U.S. markets yesterday there appears very little interest to drive markets higher in the short-term, as we look ahead to next week's central bank meetings from the Federal Reserve, as well as the European Central Bank and Bank of England," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. In economic data Wednesday, China's trade balance contracted more than expected in November while Halifax reported U.K. house prices dropped more than forecast in November. Meanwhile, China's government on Wednesday said it would ease some of its Covid-19 restrictions. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Mitchells & Butlers Swung to FY 2022 Pretax Profit, Sees Encouraging Year Ahead

Mitchells & Butlers PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose, supported by a sales recovery to prepandemic levels, and that its performance in the new fiscal year has been positive.

---

Naked Wines Swung to 1H Pretax Loss on Inventory Provisioning; CFO Appointed

Naked Wines PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 after it booked material inventory provisioning, and that it has appointed James Crawford as chief financial officer and executive director.

---

Quiz Upbeat on FY 2023 as 1H Earnings Boosted by Strong Demand

Quiz PLC said Wednesday that it remains confident of meeting market expectations for the full fiscal year despite inflationary pressure, after revenue and earnings rose strongly in the first half.

---

Topps Tiles Gets Request to Remove Chairman From Shareholder MS Galleon

Topps Tiles PLC said Wednesday that it has received a notice from 29.9% shareholder MS Galleon GmbH requesting that it put forward a resolution to remove nonexecutive Chairman Darren Shapland at the annual general meeting in January.

---

Games Workshop Sees 1H Pretax Profit Fall, Appoints NonExecutive Chair

Games Workshop Group PLC said Wednesday that performance for the first half of fiscal 2023 has been in line with expectations, with pretax profit expected to fall despite increasing revenue.

---

Redde Northgate 1H Pretax Profit Rose on Robust Demand, Fleet Growth

Redde Northgate PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose, supported by fleet growth and new contract wins, and that it expects its full-year performance to exceed market views.

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 0308ET