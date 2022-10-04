Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 Seen Higher, Tracking Global Gains

10/04/2022 | 02:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia, US Trading

0633 GMT - The FTSE 100 index looks set to open 47 points higher at 6955, according to IG futures data, after upbeat trading in Asia and on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, Japan and South Korea gain and the Dow closed Monday 2.7% ahead. Brent crude rises 0.5% to $89.35 a barrel. "Three Fed speakers, Williams, Mesters and Daly, are on the wires ahead of a batch of U.S. job-market data this week," Danske Bank Chief Analyst Jakob Ekholdt Christensen says in a note. "We continue to expect two more 75 basis-point hikes in the November and December meetings, which would end the hiking cycle at 4.50-4.75% by year-end." (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Legal & General Backs 2022 Operating Profit; Capital Generation Despite Volatility

Legal & General Group PLC said Tuesday that it continues to benefit from positive momentum in the second half, despite the increased market volatility, and backed its guidance for the full-year operating profit and capital generation.

---

Greggs 3Q Sales Rose, Backs Full-Year Outlook

Greggs PLC said Tuesday that sales for the third quarter of the year rose 15% compared with the same period of 2021, and backed its expectations for the full-year. 

 
Market Talk:

Gilt Pickup Over Treasurys for FX-Hedged US Investors Looks Attractive on Three-Month Horizon

0627 GMT - Following the recent sell-off, 10-year U.K. gilts offer a 96-basis-point pickup over U.S. Treasurys for U.S. investors when FX-hedged for three months, Citi's rates strategists say. This is the largest pickup in at least seven years, they say, adding that it is the best return for U.S. investors within major developed markets except for eurozone government bonds. The yield pickup in the 30-year maturity segment is around 70bps, still relatively attractive, Citi's strategists say. However, for investors over a one-year horizon, the FX-hedging cost associated with gilts becomes highly punitive for dollar-denominated investors, they add. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

UK GDP Expected to Contract Next Year

1546 ET - S&P Global Ratings said in its latest forecast that U.K. GDP is expected to contract by 0.5% next year. S&P Global Ratings Senior Economist Boris Glass says "As inflation rises further over the winter, consumer spending is set to contract, leading the broader U.K. economy into a moderate technical recession." The U.K.'s GDP is expected to grow by 1.4% in 2024 and 1.6% in 2025, according to S&P. "Growth in the latter years will, albeit to a limited extent, benefit from the recently announced medium and longer-term fiscal policies aimed at boosting the U.K. economy's growth potential," Glass says. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 0254ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:57aLegal & General says met collateral calls without difficulty
RE
02:55aFTSE 100 Seen Higher, Tracking Global Gains
DJ
02:51aSouth Africa to cut petrol, hike diesel prices from October 5 - govt
RE
02:46aDutch to cull around 102,000 chickens to contain bird flu
RE
02:44aVolkswagen brands preparing for listing as training exercise - Handelsblatt
RE
02:38aJapan's Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying
RE
02:38aIndia's weakening exports slows trade deficit moderation - Barclays
RE
02:35aSocGen names Ducholet to lead new French retail banking unit
RE
02:29aPrison chief killed in Indian Kashmir, militants claim responsibility
RE
02:26aForeign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Credit Suisse's turnaround just got a lot tougher as market re..
2Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Disclosure in NEL ASA
3Panoro Energy - Commencement of Operations on Gazania-1 Exploration Wel..
4Meyer Burger seizes opportunity for accelerated growth and plans ordina..
5ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS