FTSE 100 Seen Higher With Fed Rate Decision In Focus

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher With Fed Rate Decision In Focus

0643 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher with the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision taking center stage. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the London index of blue-chip stocks to open up 42 points after closing 18 points lower on Tuesday. "The Fed will announce its latest rate decision today, but most of the wild ride is certainly done by now; the market fully prices in a 75 basis points hike at today's decision," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya writes. Stocks will rally if the Fed surprises with a 50bp rate rise but the central bank's goal is to tame inflation, not boost equity markets, she says. The Fed announces its decision at 1800 GMT. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Antofagasta Expects 2022 Copper Production at Bottom of Guidance Range

Antofagasta PLC on Wednesday warned that its 2022 copper production will be at the bottom end of the 660,000-690,000 metric tons guidance range.

---

WH Smith Sees FY Performance at Higher End of Market Views

WH Smith PLC said Wednesday that revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 has been ahead of 2019 levels, driven by the recovery across key travel markets, and that it expects its full-year performance to be at the higher end of market expectations.

---

Bloomsbury Publishing FY 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Strong Consumer, Non-Consumer Divisions

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit and revenue rose for fiscal 2022 as the consumer and non-consumer divisions performed strongly.

---

Whitbread 1Q FY 2023 U.K. Accommodation, Comparative Sales Rose; Confident of Strong 1H

Whitbread PLC said Wednesday that total U.K. accommodation and like-for-like sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 rose, and that given improved visibility into the second quarter it is confident it will deliver a strong first half.

---

Motorpoint FY 2022 Profit Doubled as Car Prices Rose

Motorpoint Group PLC on Wednesday reported that its profit more than doubled in fiscal 2022, although it warned that inflation and supply-chain issues are likely to continue to have a negative impact.

---

DP Poland 2021 Reported Pretax Loss Widened; System Sales in Early 2022 Rose

DP Poland PLC said Wednesday that its 2021 reported pretax loss widened despite a rise in revenue and that year-to-date system sales rose 25% on year in 2022.

---

WANdisco 2021 Pretax Loss Widened on Lower Revenue, Increased Costs

WANdisco PLC said Wednesday that its pretax loss for 2021 widened after it booked lower revenue and increased costs.

---

Severfield FY 2022 Pretax Profit Fell, Raises Dividend

Severfield PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 slightly fell, despite increased revenue, driven by higher costs and that it increased its dividend payout.

---

NAHL Group Meeting Market Views; Backs Guidance

NAHL Group PLC said Wednesday that it continued to perform in line with market expectations since it published its full-year results on March 29, and retained its full-year guidance.

---

Scancell Holdings to Expand Phase 2 Trial of SCIB1 Vaccine for Melanoma Patients

Scancell Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it will expand the Phase 2 Scope clinical trial of its SCIB1 vaccine in metastatic melanoma patients.

Market Talk:

Oil Prices Likely Elevated Amid Supply Disruptions, Higher Demand

0356 GMT - Crude oil prices are likely to remain elevated amid supply disruptions and higher postpandemic demand, Fitch Ratings analysts say in a note. They raise their price forecasts and expect Brent to average $105/bbl and WTI to average $100/bbl this year, versus their earlier $100/bbl and $95/bbl assumptions, respectively. This is because the EU's ban on seaborne oil imports from Russia and the resulting redirection of trade flows will put short-term pressure on the oil supply chain, the analysts say. This effect should eventually moderate, with Fitch leaving its long-term price assumptions unchanged. Front-month Brent and WTI are each 0.1% higher, at $121.34/bbl and $119.10/bbl, respectively. (yongchang.chin@wsj.com)

