  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
FTSE 100 Seen Lower With PMI Data in Focus

05/24/2022 | 02:56am EDT
FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Key Data In Focus

0636 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower with IG futures data showing the London index falling 58 points. "While U.S. markets closed in solidly positive territory yesterday, momentum overnight has waned with the result that today's European open looks set to be a negative one," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. The main focus is on data that showed U.K. public sector net borrowing fell to GBP18.6 billion in April from GBP24.3 billion last year, as well as U.K. and eurozone purchasing managers index surveys at 0800 GMT and 0830 GMT, respectively, and remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde suggesting interest rates could be raised in July, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals CEO Siggi Olafsson to Step Down

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC said Tuesday that Siggi Olafsson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and will be temporally replaced by the executive chairman and former CEO Said Darwazah.

---

RS Group FY 2022 Revenue, Pretax Profit Rose on Improved Performance Across Regions

RS Group PLC said Tuesday that fiscal 2022 pretax profit and revenue rose after experiencing improved performance in all three of the regions in which it operates.

---

Shaftesbury Swings to 1H Profit, Doubles Dividend

Shaftesbury PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a profit in the first half of the fiscal year, mainly due to revaluation surpluses, and doubled its dividend.

---

Cranswick FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Current FY Performance in Line With Mgmt Views

Cranswick PLC on Tuesday reported a rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2022, and said performance for the current financial year has so far been in line with management expectations.

---

Topps Tiles 1H Pretax Profit Rose; Says Sales Continue to Grow in 2H

Topps Tiles PLC on Tuesday reported a rise in pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 and said that its performance remains strong, with like-for-like sales growing 5.7% in the first seven weeks of the second half.

---

U.K. Regulator Clears National Express, Stagecoach Merger, But Deal Will Not Proceed

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that the merger between National Express Group PLC and Stagecoach Group PLC didn't qualify for investigation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002.

---

Hilton Food Says 2022 YTD Performance in Line With Internal Views

Hilton Food Group PLC said Tuesday that its performance in 2022 has been in line with internal expectations, with sales rising in the year to date.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 0255ET

