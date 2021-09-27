FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher

London Stocks Seen Opening Higher

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 68 points higher, according to IG, having closed Friday at 7051.48. Oil prices are likely to boost heavyweight oil stocks. "U.S. and European futures traded mostly in the positive hinting at some more consolidation in U.S. equities at the start of the week, especially with energy stocks that should lead," says Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote. Still, concerns linger, including the crisis at Evergrande, China's regulatory crackdown and prospects of tighter monetary policy in the U.S. and U.K., she says. In the U.K., the government has exempted the fuel-retail industry from a competition law to ease major supply issues at petrol stations. United Utilities is in focus after forecasting 4% higher 1H revenue.

Companies News:

United Utilities Sees 1H Revenue Up 4% as Water Consumption Recovers

United Utilities Group PLC said Monday that it expects to report a 4% increase in revenue for the first half ending Sept. 30., as water demand recovers.

---

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Agrees to Buy Custopharm Inc. For $375 Mln

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC said on Monday that it has agreed to buy Custopharm Inc. for $375 million with a further $50 million upon achieving certain commercial milestones.

---

3i Group's Ebitda, Cash Above Budget for 3Q to Date

3i Group PLC said Monday that its Ebitda and cash generation are above budget for the third quarter to date, noting that its performance was strong in the significant majority of its private-equity, infrastructure and Scandlines investments.

---

Ethernity Networks to Raise GBP4.2 Mln via Discounted Share Issue

Ethernity Networks Ltd. said Monday that it is raising 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) via a share placing and subscription and will use the money towards new contracts as well as its 5G offering.

---

Bank of Ireland CFO, Executive Director Myles O'Grady to Step Down

Bank of Ireland Group PLC said Monday that Myles O'Grady intends to step down as chief financial officer and executive director, as well as governor of the bank.

---

Assa Abloy Agrees to Buy Door-and-Window Hardware Manufacturer

STOCKHOLM--Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy AB said Monday it has agreed to buy Arran Isle, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of door-and-window hardware in the U.K. and Ireland.

---

FireAngel Safety Technology 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed; Sees Challenges in 2H

FireAngel Safety Technology Group PLC said Monday that its pretax loss narrowed for the first half as revenue increased, and that the second half of the year presents challenges for the company.

---

Castillo Copper ASX Trading Halted Pending Acquisition News

Castillo Copper Ltd. said that its trading on the Australian Securities Exchange was halted on Monday pending the announcement of an option to acquire two exploration projects.

---

Novacyt Swung to 1H Loss

Novacyt SA on Monday reported a loss for the first half of the year, and reaffirmed full-year guidance.

---

Prudential to Raise US$2.4B From Hong Kong Offer

Prudential PLC will raise $2.4 billion by issuing new shares, proceeds of which will be used by the insurer to redeem high-coupon debt due in six months and invest for growth.

