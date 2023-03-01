FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Strong Chinese Data

0737 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher as strong Chinese data boosts optimism in the economy's recovery. IG futures data show the London stocks index opening 32 points higher. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 52.6 in February, the highest since April 2012, from 50.1 in January. A level above 50 indicates an expansion in activity. The non-manufacturing purchasing PMI rose to 56.3 in February, the highest since March 2021, from 54.4 in January. "These are the first tangible signs that the Chinese economy is recovering in a balanced way after the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions and the peak in infections," Unicredit Research analysts write. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Reckitt Benckiser Swung to 2022 Profit, Beat Market Views

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected swing to pretax profit in 2022 on the back of lower costs and raised its dividend payout.

---

Persimmon 2022 Profit Fell on Charges; Sees Lower 2023 Completions

Persimmon PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit fell in 2022 on exceptional charges despite higher selling prices, and its current sales rate implies that 2023 completions will fall significantly.

---

Purplebricks Receives Credible Takeover Interest After Launching Review

Purplebricks Group PLC said Wednesday that it has received several credible expressions of acquisition interest after launching a strategic review on Feb. 17, which management intends to pursue.

---

Weir Group 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Order Activity

Weir Group PLC said Wednesday that 2022 pretax profit rose, beating consensus, on higher revenue due to strong order activity, and that 2023 started with a record order book and positive conditions in mining markets.

---

Rathbones 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs, Raises Dividend

Rathbones Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for 2022 fell on the back of higher costs and raised its dividend payout.

---

Aston Martin 2022 Pretax Loss Widened as Pound Weakens Against Dollar

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it pretax loss widened for 2022 as it booked a hit from the weakening of the U.K. pound against the U.S. dollar.

---

