Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Strong Chinese Data

03/01/2023 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After Strong Chinese Data

0737 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher as strong Chinese data boosts optimism in the economy's recovery. IG futures data show the London stocks index opening 32 points higher. China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 52.6 in February, the highest since April 2012, from 50.1 in January. A level above 50 indicates an expansion in activity. The non-manufacturing purchasing PMI rose to 56.3 in February, the highest since March 2021, from 54.4 in January. "These are the first tangible signs that the Chinese economy is recovering in a balanced way after the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions and the peak in infections," Unicredit Research analysts write. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Reckitt Benckiser Swung to 2022 Profit, Beat Market Views

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected swing to pretax profit in 2022 on the back of lower costs and raised its dividend payout.

---

Persimmon 2022 Profit Fell on Charges; Sees Lower 2023 Completions

Persimmon PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit fell in 2022 on exceptional charges despite higher selling prices, and its current sales rate implies that 2023 completions will fall significantly.

---

Purplebricks Receives Credible Takeover Interest After Launching Review

Purplebricks Group PLC said Wednesday that it has received several credible expressions of acquisition interest after launching a strategic review on Feb. 17, which management intends to pursue.

---

Weir Group 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Order Activity

Weir Group PLC said Wednesday that 2022 pretax profit rose, beating consensus, on higher revenue due to strong order activity, and that 2023 started with a record order book and positive conditions in mining markets.

---

Rathbones 2022 Pretax Profit Fell on Higher Costs, Raises Dividend

Rathbones Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit for 2022 fell on the back of higher costs and raised its dividend payout.

---

Aston Martin 2022 Pretax Loss Widened as Pound Weakens Against Dollar

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said Wednesday that it pretax loss widened for 2022 as it booked a hit from the weakening of the U.K. pound against the U.S. dollar.

---

Persimmon 2022 Profit Fell on Charges; Sees Lower 2023 Completions, Profits -- Update

Persimmon PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit fell in 2022 on exceptional charges despite higher selling prices, and its current sales rate implies that 2023 completions will fall significantly together with profits.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 0259ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 1.06% 201.1 Delayed Quote.30.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.52% 0.67655 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.40% 1.2079 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.73504 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.55% 1.0641 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
FTSE 100 -0.74% 7876.28 Delayed Quote.6.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012115 Delayed Quote.0.09%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.10% 1141.7 Real-time Quote.4.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.82% 0.62375 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
PERSIMMON PLC 1.01% 1452.5 Delayed Quote.19.35%
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC -0.66% 7.55 Delayed Quote.-21.35%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC 1.22% 2080 Delayed Quote.2.21%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -1.17% 5762 Delayed Quote.0.14%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.47% 1607.96 Real-time Quote.6.15%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 0.45% 1899 Delayed Quote.13.78%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 1.42% 19.348 Delayed Quote.45.78%
Latest news "Economy"
03:05aPolish manufacturing slowdown eases in Feb -PMI
RE
03:04aHungary's Feb PMI rises to 56.5 from 55 in Jan -publisher
RE
03:03aChina says will study extension of purchase tax exemption for NEVs
RE
03:03aPortugal's largest builder Mota-Engil posts 2022 profit, order book hits record
RE
03:02aUK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Indian counterpart
RE
03:00aRussia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says
RE
02:56aGoldman Sachs expects ECB to raise rates by 50 bps in May meeting
RE
02:54aChina says it firmly opposes US comments on compliance with WTO accession commitments
RE
02:52aChina's Finance Minister Says Local Government Finances Mostly Stable
DJ
02:47aSwedish manufacturing PMI unchanged at 47.0 points in February, compilers Silf/Swedbank say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook
2Marketmind: Brisk China activity sets the mood
3China's factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade
4FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
5Sinopec begins $1.56 billion upgrade at northern China refinery

HOT NEWS