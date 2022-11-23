FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher Ahead of PMI Data; Fed Minutes in Focus

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher Ahead of PMI Data, Fed Minutes

0739 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher as traders look ahead to the latest U.K. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' index survey and the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The London index of blue-chip stocks is seen opening up 15 points. The PMI data are due at 0930 GMT and the Fed's minutes are at 1900 GMT. Recent comments from Fed members have suggested the central bank could slow the pace of interest rate rises and the minutes may shed light on how many policymakers are becoming concerned about the impact of policy lags on the economy, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

United Utilities 1H Pretax Profit Rose, But Swung to Underlying Loss

United Utilities Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit rose for the first half on lower net finance expenses, but it swung to a loss on an underlying basis as macroeconomic conditions hit earnings.

---

Johnson Matthey Swung to 1H Pretax Profit, Keeps Dividend

Johnson Matthey PLC on Wednesday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2023, despite lower revenue, and maintained its dividend payout.

---

Bakkavor Sees FY 2022 Profit at Lower End of Views Despite 3Q Top-Line Growth

Bakkavor Group PLC said Wednesday that revenue grew well in the third quarter despite macro pressures, and that it sees full-year profit in line with market forecasts, though at the lower end of expectations.

---

Pets at Home Group 1H Pretax Profit Hit by Higher Costs; Backs FY Guidance

Pets at Home Group PLC on Wednesday reported a 19% fall in pretax profit for the first half of the fiscal year after booking higher costs, but raised the dividend payout and backed its full-year underlying guidance.

---

Britvic FY 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose on Increased Volume; Lifts Dividend

Britvic PLC said Wednesday that fiscal 2022 pretax profit and revenue rose on increased in volume and despite macroeconomic headwinds, and lifted its dividend.

