FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher, Buoyed by Firmer U.S. Futures

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Traders Return From Long Weekend

0636 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening higher after U.K. markets were closed Monday for a public holiday. IG futures data expect the London index of blue chip stocks to rise 20 points. That comes ahead of an expected recovery in U.S. stocks with IG expecting the Dow to open up 69 points. "The U.S. futures look better this morning, but the market sentiment will likely remain morose after [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell's clear declaration that the Fed will have no pity for the markets, and continue tightening its policy until it puts inflation on a sustainable path toward its 2% policy target," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya writes. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Bigblu Broadband 1H Adjusted Earnings Flat, Revenue Rose After Strength in Australia

Bigblu Broadband PLC said Tuesday that adjusted earnings were flat on year and that revenue grew as it saw strength in its Australian business and churn rates reduce.

Bunzl 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose; Raises 2022 Operating Margin Expectations

Bunzl PLC said Tuesday that its first-half pretax profit and revenue rose, driven both by acquisitions and organic growth, and raised its full-year operating margin expectations.

Surface Transforms Awarded GBP13 Mln Contract by Battery-EV Company

Surface Transforms PLC said Tuesday that it has been selected as a Tier 1 supplier of a carbon ceramic brake disc to a battery-electric-vehicle company.

Insig AI Draws Down GBP240,000 on Loans Agreements

Insig AI PLC said Tuesday that a further tranche of 240,000 pounds ($280,968) on two convertible loan facilities have been drawn down.

Diurnal Group Agrees to High Premium $56.5 Mln Takeover by Neurocrine Biosciences

Diurnal Group PLC said Tuesday that it has agreed to a 48.3 million-pound ($56.5 million) takeover by Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

DP Poland's CFO to Step Down

DP Poland PLC said Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Malgorzata Potkanska will step down with effect on Sept. 30.

Joules Says Talks With Next Remain Positive, in Place

Joules Group PLC said Tuesday that it continues to be in talks with Next Plc about a potential equity investment in the company and the use of Next's total platform services to support its expansion plans.

Revolution Beauty Shares to Be Suspended Due to Delayed FY 2022 Results

Revolution Beauty Group PLC said Tuesday that its shares will be suspended from AIM trading from Thursday as it will be unable to publish its audited results for fiscal 2022 on Wednesday.

Braemar Shipping Services Raises FY 2023 Profit View on Exceptionally Strong Trading

Braemar Shipping Services PLC said Tuesday that it has raised its expectations for fiscal 2023 underlying operating profit after booking exceptionally strong trading during the first five months.

Centralnic Swung to 1H Pretax Profit as Revenue Grew Due to Organic Growth

Centralnic Group PLC said Monday that it swung to pretax profit for the first half of 2022 as revenue grew on the back of continued organic growth supplemented by acquisitions, and that it is performing toward the high end of the board's forecasts.

Biffa, Energy Capital Further Extend Takeover Decision Deadline

Biffa PLC said Tuesday that the deadline for private-equity firm Energy Capital Partner LLC to make a formal offer or walk away from takeover discussions has been further extended.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Buys US Veterinary Pharmaceutical Group Pharmex for $260 Mln

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC said Tuesday that it has acquired California-based veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmex, Inc. for $260 million on a debt-free and cash-free basis.

