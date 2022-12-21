Advanced search
FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Traders Seek Bargains

12/21/2022 | 03:01am EST
FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher as Traders Seek Bargains

0743 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening higher with IG expecting the London index of blue-chip stocks to rise 22 points. "U.S. and European futures are trading higher today as bargain hunters have finally decided to step in to bag some bargains," AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam writes. This year inflation has soared and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively, but economic data have still performed much better than expected and the U.S. stock market has had a great year, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Bunzl Sees 2022 Revenue Rising on Inflation-Driven Growth, Acquisitions

Bunzl PLC said Wednesday that it expects 2022 underlying revenue to show strong growth on year and 2023 revenue to rise at constant exchange rates.

---

4Global Swung to 1H Pretax Loss, Is Confident of Meeting Market Views for Year

4Global PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 after booking higher costs, and that management is confident of meeting market expectations for the year.

---

Scotgold Resources FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs

Scotgold Resources Ltd. said Wednesday its pretax loss for fiscal 2022 doubled, as it prepares for full production at its Cononish gold mine in Scotland.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 0300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BUNZL PLC 0.14% 2821 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
FTSE 100 0.15% 7384.15 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.22% 1072.37 Real-time Quote.-9.10%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.19% 1505.95 Real-time Quote.1.60%
