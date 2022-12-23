Advanced search
FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day

12/23/2022 | 03:01am EST
0741 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen starting the session on the front foot in holiday-thinned trade ahead of an expected higher open on Wall Street. IG futures data show the FTSE 100 opening 17 points higher and the Dow rising 21 points. The London Stock Exchange closes early at 1230 GMT ahead of Christmas. Economic data on Friday include the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, at 1330 GMT and the University of Michigan's consumer confidence survey at 1500 GMT. (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Online Blockchain Warns of Going-Concern Uncertainty

Online Blockchain PLC said Friday that there is material uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern as it reported a swing to a pretax loss for fiscal 2022 after booking higher costs.

---

Gfinity FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened, Revenue Fell on Strategic Priorities

Gfinity PLC said Friday that its fiscal 2022 pretax loss widened slightly and revenue fell on strategic prioritization, though it expects revenue growth from investments from 2023 onwards.

---

Mothercare's New CEO Daniel Le Vesconte to Start on Jan. 16

Mothercare PLC said Friday that Daniel Le Vesconte will start as its new chief executive on Jan. 16, when he will also join the board.


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 0300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.05% 7472.38 Delayed Quote.1.53%
GFINITY PLC -20.94% 0.7975 Delayed Quote.-69.85%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.36% 7162 Delayed Quote.3.72%
MOTHERCARE PLC 0.14% 7.25 Delayed Quote.-62.48%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.99% 1077.13 Real-time Quote.-8.70%
ONLINE BLOCKCHAIN PLC -13.33% 13 Delayed Quote.-64.29%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.02% 1523.53 Real-time Quote.3.45%
