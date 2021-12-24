FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower, according to IG, in a holiday-shortened trading session Friday. The London Stock Exchange will close at 1230 GMT on Christmas Eve and then not reopen again until Wednesday. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the London index to start trading 20 points down after closing Thursday up almost 32 points. Stock markets have gained this week on reports that the Omicron variant may be less lethal than the previous strains and thus require fewer restrictions that could jeopardize the economic recovery.

Companies News:

HSBC to Buy India Mutual Funds Business for $425M

HSBC Holdings PLC has agreed to buy the Indian mutual funds business of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. for $425 million as part of efforts to build its wealth management business in Asia.

---

Babcock International Completes Sale of UK Power Business for GBP50 Mln

Babcock International Group PLC said Friday that it has completed the sale of its power business to M Group Services for a cash consideration of 50 million pounds ($67.1 million).

---

Reckitt Benckiser Proposes Sale of E45 Brands to Karo Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said Friday it is proposing to sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma AB for an implied enterprise value of 200 million pounds ($268.2 million).

---

Capita to Sell AMT Sybex for up to GBP40 Mln

Capita PLC said Friday that it has agreed to sell AMT Sybex to Jonas Computing (UK) Ltd. for up to 40 million pounds ($53.6 million).

---

DCD Media 1H Results Were Stable Despite Covid-19 Disruptions

DCD Media PLC reported Friday a stable set of results for the first half of fiscal 2022, and said its underlying performance was consistent with that in the year-earlier period, and also in line with management expectations.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 0310ET