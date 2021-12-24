Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower

12/24/2021 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower, according to IG, in a holiday-shortened trading session Friday. The London Stock Exchange will close at 1230 GMT on Christmas Eve and then not reopen again until Wednesday. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the London index to start trading 20 points down after closing Thursday up almost 32 points. Stock markets have gained this week on reports that the Omicron variant may be less lethal than the previous strains and thus require fewer restrictions that could jeopardize the economic recovery. 

 
Companies News:

HSBC to Buy India Mutual Funds Business for $425M

HSBC Holdings PLC has agreed to buy the Indian mutual funds business of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. for $425 million as part of efforts to build its wealth management business in Asia.

---

Babcock International Completes Sale of UK Power Business for GBP50 Mln

Babcock International Group PLC said Friday that it has completed the sale of its power business to M Group Services for a cash consideration of 50 million pounds ($67.1 million).

---

Reckitt Benckiser Proposes Sale of E45 Brands to Karo Pharma

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC said Friday it is proposing to sell its E45 skincare brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma AB for an implied enterprise value of 200 million pounds ($268.2 million).

---

Capita to Sell AMT Sybex for up to GBP40 Mln

Capita PLC said Friday that it has agreed to sell AMT Sybex to Jonas Computing (UK) Ltd. for up to 40 million pounds ($53.6 million).

---

DCD Media 1H Results Were Stable Despite Covid-19 Disruptions

DCD Media PLC reported Friday a stable set of results for the first half of fiscal 2022, and said its underlying performance was consistent with that in the year-earlier period, and also in line with management expectations.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 0310ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
03:22aJapan will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics
RE
03:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
03:13aItaly Senate approves tax-cutting 2022 budget, moves on to Chamber
RE
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower
DJ
03:09aShares edge up, dollar set for worst week since Sept as Omicron fears ebb
RE
03:05aShanghai energy exchange waives delivery fee from Jan 2022-Jan 2023
RE
03:04aSouth Africa to roll out COVID-19 boosters immediately
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS