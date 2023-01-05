FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower After Fed Minutes

0737 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening slightly lower after the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes showed officials expect higher interest rates to remain in place for some time to tame inflation. IG futures data show the London index of blue-chip stocks opening down 8 points. The biggest disappointment in the Fed's minutes was that committee members don't see interest-rate cuts in 2023 as priced in by markets, AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam writes. Thursday's focus is U.S. ADP private payrolls data at 1315 GMT and if it exceeds expectations, it could suggest a continued hawkish stance from the Fed and weigh on equities, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

B&M European Value Narrows FY 2023 Guidance After 3Q Revenue Rose

B&M European Value Retail SA on Thursday narrowed its fiscal 2023 guidance for adjusted Ebitda as the group reported a 12% rise in its third-quarter revenue.

---

Next Raises FY 2023 Profit Guidance; Sees Profit Falling in Fiscal 2024

Next PLC on Thursday raised its pretax profit guidance for fiscal 2023, but said it expects earnings to fall in fiscal 2024 as the economy is squeezed by inflation.

---

Greggs Sees 2022 Sales Rising; Reports Strong End to Year

Greggs PLC said Thursday that it had a strong final quarter of 2022, and that it expects full-year sales to rise 23%.

---

Glenveagh Properties 2022 Revenue Rose, Starts Share Buyback

Glenveagh Properties PLC said Thursday that it expects to report a significant rise in revenue for 2022, driven by a strong performance in its suburban business segment, and launched a share buyback program.

---

Live Company Starts Cost-Saving Measures; Reviewing Debt Structures

Live Company Group PLC said Thursday that it is initiating cost-saving actions as it expects to book a loss in 2022 and it is reviewing debt structures with the view of renegotiating repayment schedules.

---

Mattioli Woods 1H Revenue Rose; FY 2023 Outlook in Line With Views

Mattioli Woods PLC said Thursday that first-half revenue was 10% higher than last year and that its outlook for fiscal 2023 remains in line with management expectations.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 0300ET