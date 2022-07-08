FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Traders Eye U.S. Jobs Data

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Traders Eye US Jobs Data

0634 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 35 points lower, according to IG, after closing the previous session 81 points higher with the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report a key focus for investors. "It's been yet another choppy week for markets in Europe, as concerns over looming recession risk prompted a sharp selloff in commodity prices with copper prices hitting an 18-month low midweek, while oil prices briefly dipped below $100 a barrel," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. The U.S. payrolls report will be released at 1330 GMT and the main focus will be on how long before higher interest rates and rate expectations start to feed into lower hiring patterns, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

JD Sports Fashion Appoints Andrew Higginson as Chairman

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Friday that it has appointed Andrew Higginson as its chairman.

Vistry's 1H Beat Management Views; Sees 2022 at Top-End of Market Views

Vistry Group PLC said Friday that its first-half performance beat its initial expectations at the start of the year, and it expects to meet the top-end of market forecasts for 2022.

EMIS Group Sees 1H Performance Ahead of Its Expectations

EMIS Group PLC said on Friday that performance for the half year continued to be in line with the board's expectations as it benefited from robust recurring revenue.

Live Company to Buy Outstanding 80% Share of Start Art; to Raise GBP0.6 Mln

Live Company Group PLC said Friday that it is buying the remaining 80.06% interest in Start Art Global Ltd. for 4 million pounds ($4.8 million), which will be part-funded from a share placing.

Unite 2Q Portfolio Valuations Rose; Reports Strong Sales Performance

Unite Group PLC said Friday that its portfolio valuations rose on a like-for-like basis in the second quarter, and that it has experienced a strong sales performance to date for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Amigo Swung to Pretax Profit in FY 2022 After Court Ruling; Revenue Fell

Amigo Holdings PLC reported on Friday a swing to pretax profit for fiscal 2022 after a court ruled in favor of its scheme of arrangement to compensate customers, but noted a fall in revenue.

Litigation Capital Management Sees Growth for FY 2022's Earnings

Litigation Capital Management Ltd. said Friday that it expects to report a rise in revenue and adjusted operating profit for its fiscal 2022 performance despite the delay in justice systems.

HICL Infrastructure to Raise Funds via Equity Issue

HICL Infrastructure Co. said Friday that it plans to raise money via an equity issue which will be used towards its investment pipeline and restore its 400 million-pound ($481 million) revolving credit facility.

Science in Sport 1H Revenue Rose But Missed Management Views

Science in Sport PLC said Friday that its first half revenue rose by around 12% on year, lower than it expected.

HSBC Likely to Post Worse-Than-Expected 2Q Earnings

0423 GMT - HSBC Holdings will likely disappoint investors with its 2Q earnings amid rising foreign-exchange pressure and weak nonloan businesses, Citi analysts say in a research note. They note sterling has depreciated on average by 6.4% against the dollar in the past quarter, which will put significant pressure on HSBC's revenue. In addition to unfavorable currency trends, HSBC's insurance business is likely to suffer heavy market-to-market losses amid high equities volatility. The Citi analysts expect HSBC's common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of banks' financial health, to drop to 13.8%, below HSBC's target of 14.0%-15.0%. (yifan.wang@wsj.com)

