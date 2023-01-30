FTSE 100 Seen Sharply Lower at Start of Busy Week

London Stocks Seen Opening Lower Ahead of Busy Week

0750 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 43.2 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Friday at 7765.15, as markets await a slew of central bank decisions and other key news. The U.S. Federal Reserve announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank on Thursday, and all are expected to raise rates. "The FOMC and ECB rate decisions, along with the IMF's update of its World Economic Outlook, eurozone 4Q GDP and inflation for January, the U.S. employment report on Friday and several top U.S. corporations by market capitalization releasing their results will guarantee financial markets keep extremely busy," analysts at UniCredit say in a note. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Unilever Appoints Hein Schumacher as New CEO

Unilever PLC said Monday that it has appointed Hein Schumacher as its new chief executive officer, replacing Alan Jope who announced in September his plan to retire from the company.

---

Shell to Reduce Size of Executive Committee to Improve Performance

Shell PLC said Monday that it will reduce its executive committee from nine to seven members to further simplify the organization and improve performance.

---

Legal & General CEO Nigel Wilson to Retire

Legal & General Group PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Nigel Wilson plans to retire from the board after 10 years in the role, and that it will start the search for his replacement.

---

SThree FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Record Net Fee Performance

SThree PLC said Monday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose as it booked record net fee performance.

---

888 CEO to Immediately Leave Role

888 Holdings PLC said Monday that Chief Executive Itai Pazner will immediately leave his role.

---

Finsbury Food Buys Lees Foods for GBP5.7 Mln

Finsbury Food Group PLC said Monday that it has bought confectionery maker Lees Foods Ltd. for 5.7 million pounds ($7.1 million) in cash.

