News: Latest News
FTSE 100 Seen Sharply Lower on Asia, U.S. Selloffs

04/22/2022 | 03:05am EDT
0635 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open about 98 points lower at 7530, according to CMC Markets, after mostly downbeat trading in Asia and on Wall Street. Most Asia markets are in the red and the Dow closed Thursday down 1%. Brent crude trades 1.4% lower at $106.4 a barrel. "The sell-off in U.S. markets last night means we can expect to see a sharply lower European open later this morning, after Asia markets saw similar sharp declines, with the main focus on U.K. retail sales for March as well as the latest flash PMIs for April from France, Germany and the U.K.," CMC analyst Michael Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

B&M European Value Retail's CEO to Retire in Next Year

B&M European Value Retail SA said Friday that Chief Executive Simon Arora intends to retire from his role in the next 12 months.

---

Petropavlovsk Says Gold Mines Operated Without Disruption in 1Q

Petropavlovsk PLC said Friday that its gold mines operated without disruption throughout the first quarter, but sales volumes dropped in the period as the company can't sell gold to its main off-taker due to the sanctions against Russia.

---

Itaconix to Launch Discounted Share Placing With IP Group, Management

Itaconix PLC said Friday that it is raising 300,000 pounds ($390,870) via a discounted share placing with existing institutional shareholder IP Group and management.

---

One Media IP Group FY 2021 Ebitda, Revenue Rose on Organic Growth

One Media iP Group PLC said Friday that Ebitda and revenue increased for fiscal 2021 on organic growth.

---

R.E.A. Holdings Swung to 2021 Pretax Profit; Says Outlook Is Positive

R.E.A. Holdings PLC reported Friday a swing to a pretax profit for 2021 and said its financial position is improving in 2022 as a result of healthy margins.


Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 0304ET

