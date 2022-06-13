FTSE 100 Seen Sharply Lower on Fed Rate Hike Fears

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower as Traders Await BOE, Fed Decisions

0635 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower as investors look ahead to policy decisions by the Federal Reserve and Bank of England later in the week. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the index to open 75 points lower. Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data on Friday sparked speculation the Fed might raise interest rates by 75 basis points, more than the 50bp previously expected, at Wednesday's meeting, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says in a note. "This still seems unlikely, based on one month's data, however there is also an argument that the Bank of England may also have to hike by more than the 25bp that they are expected to move by on Thursday," he says, noting rising U.K. inflation. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Advanced Oncotherapy Plans Premium Fundraising of GBP800,000 for General Corporate Purposes

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC said Monday that it will launch a premium equity fundraise of 800,000 pounds ($985,200) for general corporate purposes to progress its proprietary proton accelerator LIGHT system.

---

Distil Swung to FY 2022 Pretax Loss on Higher Costs

Distil PLC said Monday that it swung to a pretax loss for fiscal 2022 after booking higher costs, and that price inflation will play a role when determining the cost of goods and consumer spending habits as disposable income comes under pressure.

---

Devolver Digital Updates Guidance After Slower Five-Month Sales

Devolver Digital Inc. said Monday that it now expects 2022 revenue to range between $130 million and $140 million and adjusted Ebitda to range between $27 million and $32 million after new-game sales in the first five months were slower than expected.

---

Bluejay Mining Explores IPO of Battery-Metals Subsidiary

Bluejay Mining PLC said Monday that it is reviewing spinning out its battery and critical metals exploration subsidiary.

---

Gateley Sees FY 2022 Revenue, Pretax Profit Ahead of Market Views

Gateley (Holdings) PLC said Monday that revenue and pretax profit for fiscal 2022 are expected to be above market expectations as recruitment returns to normal levels.

---

Randall & Quilter to Raise $100 Mln in Placing, Open Offer and Subscription

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. said Monday that it intends to raise up to 81.2 million pounds ($100 million) through a share placing, open offer and management subscription to deleverage its balance sheet.

---

Somero Sees 2022 Revenue, Profit, in Line With Views

Somero Enterprises Inc. said Monday that it currently expects revenue, profit and cash generation to be in-line with its 2022 guidance as the non-residential construction market remained positive.

