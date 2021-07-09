FTSE 100 Set for Steadier Open After Sharp Falls

FTSE 100 Seen Recovering After Sharp Falls

0640 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher following sharp falls on Thursday amid concerns that rising coronavirus cases could stall the global economic recovery. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the index to rise 30 points. "A rebound in oil prices and a weaker British pound could keep the FTSE 100 above the 7000 points mark before the weekly closing bell," Swissquote Bank's Ipek Ozkardeskaya says. However, fears over slowing economic growth are likely to see the index lag behind its U.S. and European peers in coming weeks, she says. Official data Friday showed the U.K. economy grew 0.8% month-on-month in May following a revised 2.0% rise in April. Economists polled by the WSJ expected growth of 1.3%. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Land Securities Collected 81% of Net Rent Due on June 24

Land Securities Group PLC said Friday that it has made good progress on rent collection, with 81% of net rent due on June 24 having been paid as of June 7.

---

Ilika to Raise Up to GBP24.7 Mln via Discounted Share Placing, Retail and Open Offer

Ilika PLC said Friday that it has launched a discounted share placing, an open offer and a retail offer to raise up to 24.7 million pounds ($34.1 million) to support its solid-state electric-vehicle pouch cells through its Goliath program until exceeding lithium ion battery equivalence.

---

Philip Morris Agrees to Bid for Vectura Group in Deal Valued at GBP1.05 Bln

Philip Morris International Inc. said Friday that its subsidiary PMI Global Services Inc. has agreed to bid for Vectura Group PLC in a deal valued at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.45 billion) in cash.

---

Premier Miton Group 3Q Assets Under Management Rose to Record High

Premier Miton Group PLC said Friday that its asset under management increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 when compared with the previous quarter, reaching a record high.

---

Derwent London Says 2Q Rent Collections Are High; Recovers Previous Deferred Payments

Derwent London PLC said Friday that it has seen higher rent collections for the second quarter of the year than for the previous four quarters, adding that it also recovered referred collections for other quarters.

---

Essensys to Receive Less Proceeds Than Expected From Discounted Share Placing

Essensys PLC said Friday that it will receive less net proceeds than it expected from its discounted share placing.

---

Victrex Says 3Q Revenue Grew, But Sees Headwinds for FY 2022

Victrex PLC said Friday that third-quarter revenue grew and that its order book for the current quarter is robust, helped by restocking, but warned that currency and material inflation headwinds could weigh on its prospects for next year.

Market Talk:

Worldwide Flights Declined 35% Last Week Vs. 2019

0621 GMT - Cargo and passenger flights worldwide were down 35% in June 28 to July 4 compared with the same period in 2019, marking an improvement week-on-week as the recovery in Europe continues, Citi says. "There was a significant improvement in short-haul Europe, albeit with a lag in the U.K., while the U.S. recovery backtracked slightly after the recovery stalled over the last few weeks," the bank says. The number of flights in Europe was down 43% last week from the same period in 2019, compared with a 49% fall the previous week, the bank says. In the U.S., flights were down 18% last week versus 2019, while in Asia-Pacific, flights were down 40%, Citi says. (olivia.bugault@wsj.com)

Europe Sees Venture Capital Boom

17:51 ET - Venture-capital investing is surging across Europe as more technology companies rise in the region, according to a blog post by financial-data provider FactSet. European venture-capital portfolio companies raised nearly $50B during this year's first six months, already more than the $38B they collected in all of last year, FactSet says. Five countries--the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Sweden--accounted for 71% of the capital raised in 1H. Even though these countries are traditional destinations of venture-capital investments, emerging markets such as Croatia, Greece and Romania also benefited from the increased flow of capital to the region, FactSet adds. (luis.garcia@wsj.com; @lhvgarcia)

