FTSE 100 Set to Edge Higher After Mixed Asia, Lower US

0637 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open 11 points higher at 7645, according to IG futures data, after mixed trading in Asia and a downbeat close on Wall Street. Stocks in Australia trade broadly flat, Japanese shares fall and the South Korean market rises. The Dow closed 0.6% lower Tuesday. "Given this week's weak U.S. manufacturing ISM report, all eyes will be on today's March services ISM survey, and more notably to the prices paid and employment components, which in the manufacturing survey slowed sharply," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Entain Buys 365scores for Up to $160 Mln to Add Data-Driven Sports Media Expertise

Entain PLC said Wednesday that it has bought sports-media business 365scores for $150 million, with contingent payments of up to $10 million.

Topps Tiles 1H Revenue Rose to Record Highs on Robust Sales

Topps Tiles PLC said Wednesday that revenue for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose to a record high on the back of improved sales, benefiting from the acquisition of Pro Tiler Tools and the launch of Tile Warehouse in 2022.

RS Group 4Q Revenue Slowed But FY 2023 Adjusted Operating Profit Beat Views

RS Group PLC said Wednesday that revenue momentum for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 slowed, but that adjusted operating profit for the year was slightly ahead of consensus expectations.

