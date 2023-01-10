Advanced search
FTSE 100 Set to Fall After Mixed Asia Trading

01/10/2023 | 02:45am EST
FTSE 100 Set to Fall After Mixed Asia Trading

0727 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 47 points lower at 7678, according to IG futures data, after mixed trading in Asia and a lower close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia and Hong Kong fall, though stocks in mainland China and Japan gain. The Dow closed Monday 0.3% lower. "Given the recent equity-market rebound and fall in bond yields and the U.S. dollar are loosening financial conditions, today might offer an opportunity for Fed chairman Jay Powell to reset the narrative slightly when he's due to take part in a panel discussion in Stockholm on central-bank independence," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

RS Group Sees FY 2023 Profit at Top End of Views After 3Q Like-For-Like Revenue Growth

RS Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects fiscal 2023 profit to be toward the top end of consensus estimates after third-quarter like-for-like revenue growth was 8% despite a tougher economic backdrop and strong comparatives.

---

AO World Raises FY 2023 Guidance on 3Q Boost

AO World PLC on Tuesday lifted its core profit guidance for the year as it expects better-than-expected third-quarter results.

---

Shoe Zone FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Strong Back-To-School Performance

Shoe Zone PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose supported by a positive back-to-school performance, and declared a special dividend payout.

---

SIG Sees 2022 Revenue, Underlying Profit Rising on Successful Strategy

SIG PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report higher revenue and underlying operating profit in 2022, reflecting the success of its return to growth strategy and higher sales.


Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 0244ET

HOT NEWS