FTSE 100 Set to Rise Ahead of OPEC Meeting

0638 GMT - The FTSE 100 index looks set to open about 30 points higher, according to IG data, after a positive close on Wall Street on Wednesday, though Asia stocks are trading lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.6% ahead, while markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea are in the red. The price of Brent crude rises 0.2% to $74.80 ahead of a meeting of OPEC and its allies later. "OPEC+ is widely expected to decide to continue its slow-moving normalization of production levels at the meeting Thursday," Danske Bank says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Micro Focus 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed

Micro Focus International PLC said Thursday that its pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2021 narrowed and that its recovery program is progressing as planned.

---

AB Foods 3Q Revenue Jumped as Primark Stores Reopened

Associated British Foods PLC said Thursday that revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased significantly, driven by store reopenings at its Primark retail business, but that it still expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to fall.

---

Aveva Reports Good Start to FY 2022; Sets Five-Year Financial Targets

Aveva Group PLC said Thursday that it has achieved 10% revenue growth in the first two months of fiscal 2022, and that it was introducing new financial targets to the year ending March 31, 2026 on an organic constant currency basis.

---

C&C Group Achieved Modest Trading Profit in May, Further Improvement in June

C&C Group PLC said Thursday that it achieved a modest trading profit in May with further improvements in June, and that it is cautiously optimistic about a gradual recovery for the hospitality sector as lockdown restrictions ease.

---

Rank Group Says Performance Since Reopening Is In Line With Views

Rank Group PLC said Thursday that its performance since the reopening of its venues has been in line with its expectations, and that it expects an improvement as coronavirus-related restrictions are eased further.

---

Atlas Mara Requests Trading Halt

Atlas Mara Ltd. said Thursday that it has requested the temporary suspension in the trading of its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

---

LXI REIT Raises GBP104 Mln in Share Placing, PrimaryBid Offer

LXI REIT PLC said Thursday that it has raised a total of 104 million pounds ($143.8 million) from an oversubscribed share placing and an offer on retail-investing platform, PrimaryBid.

---

AO World FY 2021 Profit, Revenue Rose Sharply

AO World PLC on Thursday reported a sharp rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2021, thanks to higher revenue.

---

FinnCap FY 2021 Pretax Profit Rose; Reports Good Start to FY 2022

FinnCap Group PLC reported Thursday a rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2021 and said that its current financial year has started well, with revenue ahead of the previous year.

---

SSEN Distribution to Accelerate Investment for Energy Transition

SSE PLC said Thursday that its Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution subsidiary plans to accelerate investment in its networks for the 2023-28 period to power communities to net zero greenhouse-gas emissions.

---

Lookers Swung to 2020 Pretax Profit

Lookers PLC said Thursday that it swung to pretax profit for 2020 after booking lower costs, and that there remains some uncertainty driven by the continuing effect of the coronavirus pandemic as it moves into the second half of 2021.

---

Cairn Homes 1H Revenue Rose, to Reimplement Dividends

Cairn Homes PLC said Thursday that its first-half revenue rose by 62%, it is on track to hit its 2022 new homes target, and it will reimplement dividends.

---

Revolution Bars Sees FY 2021 Revenue Ahead of Expectations

Revolution Bars Group PLC said Thursday that trading since May 17 has improved to 86% of capacity compared with the same period in 2019 and it now expects to report revenue for fiscal 2021 ahead of management's previous expectations.

---

PZ Cussons Expects FY 2021 Adjusted Profit Ahead of Consensus

PZ Cussons PLC said Thursday that it expects to report an adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2021 ahead of consensus forecasts and the prior year, but said it is dealing with cost headwinds.

