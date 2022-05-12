FTSE 100 Slides After US Inflation Data Heightens Fed Fears

FTSE 100 Slides After US Inflation Data, UK GDP

0736 GMT - The FTSE 100 falls 2% to 7203.82 as European stocks fall broadly, tracking sharp falls in U.S. equities overnight after U.S. data showed inflation fell slightly and remained very high, reigniting concerns about aggressive interest-rate rises. U.K. data Thursday showed the economy grew 0.8% during 1Q versus the preceding quarter, less than expected and intensifying concerns about high inflation denting economic growth. Miners and financial stocks are among the biggest fallers. Engineering company Rolls-Royce is among a handful of risers, up 0.8%, after it backed its full-year guidance despite economic uncertainties. JD Sports Fashion rises 0.6% after an upbeat update. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Rolls-Royce Early 2022 Large-Engine Flying Hours Rose

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC said Thursday that its financial performance in early 2022 has met its expectation, and backed its full-year guidance despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

---

BT Group FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose; Finalizes Sports JV With Warner Bros. Discovery

BT Group PLC said Thursday that pretax profit for fiscal 2022 rose as revenue slightly fell, and that it has finalized the sports joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

---

JD Sports Fashion Backs Guidance Despite Headwinds

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Thursday that despite the current headwinds it still believes that its fiscal 2023 headline profit before tax and exceptionals will be at least equal to that for fiscal 2022.

---

3i Group FY 2022 Pretax Profit Rose Significantly; Good Start to FY 2023

3i Group PLC on Thursday reported a significant rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2022, and said the start of fiscal 2023 has been marked by strong momentum across the company.

---

Hargreaves Lansdown Assets Under Administration Fell in January-April

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC said Thursday that its assets under administration in the four months to April fell, while the number of new clients grew slightly.

---

Cranswick Finds Salmonella in Some Chicken Products, Closes Hull Facility

Cranswick PLC said Thursday that a routine internal inspection identified salmonella in a limited number of the cooked-chicken products prepared at its poultry facility in Hull, England, which it closed for an investigation.

---

Genel Energy Reiterates 2022 Production Guidance

Genel Energy PLC on Thursday reiterated production guidance for 2022 and said that its financial position continues to strengthen.

---

Serabi Says Palito Gold Production Improved in April

Serabi Gold PLC said Thursday that production at its Palito gold mine in Brazil improved last month following operational challenges experienced in the first quarter.

---

Unbound Group's Hotter Shoes Delivered Double-Digit Revenue Growth in 1Q

Unbound Group PLC said Thursday that its core trading business Hotter Shoes delivered double-digit revenue growth in the first quarter of the year, but that it expects the rest of the year to be challenging against the current macroeconomic backdrop.

---

Superdry 4Q, FY 2022 Revenue Rose on Back of Store Sales

Superdry PLC said Thursday that fiscal 2022 and fourth-quarter revenue rose, driven by increased full-price sales as an improvement in in-store trade offset a decline in online revenue.

---

Balfour Beatty Says Early 2022 Performance Met Views; Expects to Deliver FY Growth

Balfour Beatty PLC said Thursday that its performance in early 2022 has met its expectations, and that it expects to deliver growth for the full year.

---

FBD Holdings Warns of the Effects of Challenging Investment Markets in Income Statement

FBD Holdings PLC said Thursday that gross written premiums have been stable year to date and in line with expectations, but that challenging investment markets have led to negative returns through the income statement.

---

ConvaTec Backs FY 2022 Guidance Amid Cost Challenges

ConvaTec Group PLC said Thursday that it is reiterating guidance for fiscal 2022 as it is managing costs to curb higher inflationary pressures.

---

Various Eateries Says 1H Performance Was Robust After Easing of Pandemic Restrictions

Various Eateries PLC said Thursday that its performance in the first half of its fiscal 2022 was robust, driven by a steady recovery since pandemic-related restrictions in the U.K. were eased in January.

---

Grainger 1H Profit, Rental Income Rose; Raises Dividend

Grainger PLC said Thursday reported strong profit and rental income growth for the first half of fiscal 2022 on high occupancy rates and increased lettings, and raised its interim dividend.

Market Talk:

Pound Slides After Weaker-Than-Expected 1Q GDP

0714 GMT - The pound slides to its lowest in two years against a buoyant dollar and falls to a seven-month low against the euro after data showed the U.K. economy grew by 0.8% from January to March compared with the preceding quarter. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the economy to expand by 1%. The data exacerbate concerns about inflation hurting growth and suggest that the Bank of England may have limited scope to raise interest rates. "The Bank of England has a near impossible task of managing the economy out of this quagmire," Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, says in a note. GBP/USD falls to a low of 1.2185, while EUR/GBP reaches a high of 0.8620. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

