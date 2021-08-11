FTSE 100 Tipped to Edge Higher After Asia, U.S. Gains

FTSE 100 Tipped to Edge Higher After Asia, US Gains

0628 GMT - The FTSE 100 is set to open nine points higher at 7170, according to CMC Markets, after modest gains for major Asia markets and a higher close on Wall Street. Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong rise about 0.1% and Japan's Nikkei is up 0.6%. The Dow increased 0.5% to 35264. "While the Nasdaq finished lower, the Dow and S&P 500 both closed at new record highs following the passing of the new infrastructure bill through the Senate, with Asia markets continuing the resilient tone," CMC analyst Michael Hewson says. "As we look towards today's European open, there is an expectation of a similarly positive bias as we look towards this afternoon's US CPI numbers," Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Carlyle Europe Makes 155 Pence a Share Offer for Vectura Final

Carlyle Europe Partners V said Tuesday that it won't increase its offer of 155 pence (215 cents) a share for Vectura Group PLC to match Philip Morris International Inc. and that its offer is now final.

---

Spirax-Sarco 1H Pretax Profit Rose 41%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC said Wednesday that first-half pretax profit rose 41%, reflecting a strong recovery in global industrial production and exceptional vaccine-related demand at its Watson-Marlow subsidiary.

---

Phoenix 1H Operating Profit Rose

Phoenix Group Holdings PLC on Wednesday reported a rise in operating profit for the first half of the year and said that it delivered a strong cash performance in the period.

---

Provident Financial 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Consumer Credit Division Losses

Provident Financial PLC reported Wednesday a significantly widened pretax loss for the first half of 2021 due to losses at its consumer credit division.

---

Admiral 1H Pretax Profit Rose, Boosted by Penguin Portals Sale

Admiral Group PLC said Wednesday its profit soared in the first half of the year, reflecting an improved underlying performance and gains on the sale of the Penguin Portals businesses.

---

Deliveroo 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed as Revenue Rose; Backs 2021 Forecast

Deliveroo PLC on Wednesday reported a narrowed first-half pretax loss and backed its full-year forecast.

---

Hostelworld 1H Pretax Loss Widens, Sees Increase in Recent Bookings

Hostelworld Group PLC said Wednesday that its first-half revenue declined and pretax loss widened in line with expectations, but it has seen a modest bookings increase in recent weeks as travel restrictions ease.

---

4imprint 1H Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose; Reinstates Interim Dividends

4imprint Group PLC said Wednesday that its first-half pretax profit and revenue rose, and reinstated interim dividends.

---

Quilter Swung to 1H Pretax Profit, Assets Under Management Rose

Quilter PLC reported on Wednesday a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said assets under management increased.

---

Mail.ru Invests $60.3 Mln in AliExpress Joint Venture in Return for Shares

Mail.ru Group Ltd. said Wednesday that it has provided $60.3 million in additional funding in return for shares in its AliExpress Russia joint venture with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

