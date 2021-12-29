Log in
FTSE 100 Tipped to Open Lower

12/29/2021 | 03:09am EST
London Stocks Tipped to Open Lower

The FTSE 100 is expected to start lower in its first day of trading this week, IG says. The spreadbetting firm expects the London index to start trading 15 points down after closing at 7372.10 last Friday. Optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't require severe restrictions boosted sentiment in European and U.S. stock markets this week while U.K. markets were closed for a public holiday. 

 
Companies News:

Anglo American in Talks With Vale to Develop Serpentina Iron-Ore Resource in Brazil

Anglo American PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks with Vale SA to jointly develop Vale's Serpentina iron-ore resource in Brazil.

---

AstraZeneca, Ionis Agree on Deal to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that it has secured a development and commercialization agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. for eplontersen.

---

Iofina Expects to Meet 2H Crystalline Iodine Production Target

Iofina PLC said Wednesday that it will meet its second-half crystalline iodine production target, and that demand for iodine and iodine derivatives remains strong.

---

Northern Bear Subsidiary Gets Court Notice of GBP1.9 Mln Engie Regeneration Claim

Northern Bear PLC said Wednesday that its Springs Roofing Ltd. subsidiary has received notice of formal court proceedings regarding a claim by Engie Regeneration (FHM) Ltd. of 1.9 million pounds ($2.6 million).

---

Phoenix Global Resources' Shareholder Extends Loan Repayment Date

Phoenix Global Resources PLC said Wednesday that its major shareholder has agreed to extend the repayment date on the bridging facility to Dec. 31, 2022.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 0309ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 0.25% 3032 Delayed Quote.25.41%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.57% 8660.574 Delayed Quote.17.57%
ENGIE -0.30% 13.08 Real-time Quote.4.82%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.12% 6.3685 Delayed Quote.0.65%
FTSE 100 0.88% 7439.69 Delayed Quote.14.11%
IOFINA PLC 7.65% 15.34 Delayed Quote.9.62%
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -3.21% 30.19 Delayed Quote.-46.60%
NORTHERN BEAR PLC -9.70% 60.05 Delayed Quote.38.54%
PHOENIX GLOBAL RESOURCES PLC -1.35% 4.39 Delayed Quote.-11.31%
VALE S.A. -2.72% 76.8 End-of-day quote.-12.18%
HOT NEWS