FTSE 100 Tipped to Open Lower

London Stocks Tipped to Open Lower

The FTSE 100 is expected to start lower in its first day of trading this week, IG says. The spreadbetting firm expects the London index to start trading 15 points down after closing at 7372.10 last Friday. Optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't require severe restrictions boosted sentiment in European and U.S. stock markets this week while U.K. markets were closed for a public holiday.

Anglo American in Talks With Vale to Develop Serpentina Iron-Ore Resource in Brazil

Anglo American PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks with Vale SA to jointly develop Vale's Serpentina iron-ore resource in Brazil.

AstraZeneca, Ionis Agree on Deal to Develop and Commercialize Eplontersen

AstraZeneca PLC said Wednesday that it has secured a development and commercialization agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. for eplontersen.

Iofina Expects to Meet 2H Crystalline Iodine Production Target

Iofina PLC said Wednesday that it will meet its second-half crystalline iodine production target, and that demand for iodine and iodine derivatives remains strong.

Northern Bear Subsidiary Gets Court Notice of GBP1.9 Mln Engie Regeneration Claim

Northern Bear PLC said Wednesday that its Springs Roofing Ltd. subsidiary has received notice of formal court proceedings regarding a claim by Engie Regeneration (FHM) Ltd. of 1.9 million pounds ($2.6 million).

Phoenix Global Resources' Shareholder Extends Loan Repayment Date

Phoenix Global Resources PLC said Wednesday that its major shareholder has agreed to extend the repayment date on the bridging facility to Dec. 31, 2022.

