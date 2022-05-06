FTSE 100 Tracks Global Losses; IAG -7%, Leads Fallers

FTSE 100 Falls in Early Trade, Dragged By IAG

0850 GMT - The FTSE 100 index falls 0.5% to 7464.51, tracking a drop in equities around the global as European stocks mirror falls in Asia after U.S. stocks suffered steep losses on Thursday on worries about rising inflation and interest rates. "Concern about inflation is the culprit, as ever, and the wild swings we've seen this week are a reminder that sentiment is about as fragile as a porcelain doll," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould says in a note. International Consolidated Airlines leads fallers, sliding 7% after the British Airways-owner reported a narrowed first-quarter operating loss which missed consensus guidance. InterContinental Hotels falls 0.5% as inflation fears outweigh its announcement of increased first-quarter travel demand. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Numis 1H Profit Fell as Investors Turned Cautious

Numis Corp. on Friday reported a lower profit for the first half of the fiscal year, as inflation and interest-rate concerns weighed on investor sentiment.

---

InterContinental Hotels 1Q Revenue Per Room Rose on Travel Demand Recovery

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Friday that it is experiencing increased travel demand in the first quarter of 2022, driving a recovery in revenue per room and occupancy.

---

S4 Capital Swung to 2021 Pretax Loss After Booking GBP136.9 Mln in Adjusting Items

S4 Capital PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss for 2021 after booking significant costs relating to adjusting items, as the company published its twice-delayed results.

---

Bens Creek CFO to Step Down as Company Seeks More Independence From Main Shareholder

Bens Creek Group PLC said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Raju Haldankar has decided to step down.

---

Spirent Communications Books 18% Order Growth for 1Q After Contract Wins

Spirent Communications PLC said Friday that it has started 2022 on an encouraging note, with order growth of 18% in the first quarter after securing new 5G contract wins in the period.

---

Beazley Says 1Q Gross Premiums Written Rose But Swung to Investment Loss

Beazley PLC said Friday that gross premiums written increased in the first quarter and its claims performance so far has been better than expected, though it swung to an investment loss.

---

SDI Group Says FY 2022 Revenue, Adjusted Pretax Profit Beat Market Views

SDI Group PLC said Friday that revenue and adjusted pretax profit for fiscal 2022 were ahead of its market views, as sales and order intakes were robust in February, March and April across all of its businesses.

---

Omega Diagnostics Raises GBP2 Mln to Fund CD4 Business Through to Sale

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC said Friday that it is has raised 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) via a share placing which will be used to fund the CD4 business through to its disposal, and for extra working capital.

---

Caerus Hires New CEO to Expand Into Africa

Caerus Mineral Resources PLC said Friday that it has appointed a new chief executive and nonexecutive chairman as the company aims to expand into Africa.

---

Taylor Maritime Investments Declares Special Interim Dividend of 3.22 Cents

Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd. on Friday declared a special interim dividend of 3.22 cents a share, which it said reflects excess cash generation in a historically strong market.

---

S4 Capital Swung to 2021 Pretax Loss Despite Significant Revenue, Billings Growth -- Update

S4 Capital PLC said Friday that it swung to a pretax loss for 2021 after booking significant costs relating to adjusting items, as the company published its twice-delayed results.

---

Camellia Says 2022 Performance Is Ahead of Market Views

Camellia PLC said Friday that its 2022 revenue and profits are expected to be significantly ahead of market expectations.

---

Camellia CEO Tom Franks to Step Down

Camellia PLC said Friday that Chief Executive Tom Franks won't stand for re-election at the annual meeting to be held in late June.

---

Revolution Beauty FY 2022 Boosted by Geographic, Category Mix; Had Record 4Q

Revolution Beauty Group PLC said Friday that revenue and adjusted Ebitda for fiscal 2022 rose as it benefited from both its geographic and category mix with record fourth-quarter sales.

---

Origin Enterprises Raises FY 2022 Earnings Expectations

Origin Enterprises PLC said Friday that it upgraded its outlook for adjusted diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2022, reflecting strong performance across all three of its segments.

---

Fusion Antibodies FY 2022 Revenue Rose 14%

Fusion Antibodies PLC said Friday that revenue for fiscal 2022 rose 14%.

---

Apax Global Alpha 1Q Adjusted NAV Fell

Apax Global Alpha Ltd. on Friday reported that its adjusted net asset value fell during the first quarter of 2022.

---

Kinovo Shares Fall After Disposed Business Requires Unexpected Support

Shares in Kinovo PLC fell Friday after the company said it has had to provide 3.7 million pounds ($4.6 million) to support its sold DCB Kent Ltd. construction business under disposal agreement terms, and expects to pay more in the short term.

---

4imprint Group Reports Strong Four-Month Performance Amid Customer Wins

4imprint Group PLC said Friday that it has booked strong financial performance in the first four months of the year as customer acquisition has remained encouraging.

---

IAG 1Q Operating Loss Narrowed But Missed Consensus -- Second Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA reported Friday a narrowed operating loss for the first quarter that missed consensus guidance, but said it expects its operating result to be profitable from the second quarter onward.

---

Goldplat Chairman Matthew Robinson to Resign

Goldplat PLC said Friday that Nonexecutive Chairman Matthew Robinson intends to resign at the next annual general meeting.

---

Tekcapital FY 2021 Profit, Income Rose Significantly

Tekcapital PLC said Friday that its fiscal 2021 pretax profit and total income significantly increased due to major growth in the fair value of its financial assets.

---

Gresham Technologies Signs GBP6.3 Mln Contract With Tier One Bank

Gresham Technologies PLC said Friday that it has signed a subscription agreement with an existing customer, a Tier one bank, for 6.3 million pounds ($7.8 million).

Market Talk:

IAG Returning to Profitability in 2Q Would Be No Small Feat

0851 GMT - IAG has forecast a return to profitability in the second quarter, but headwinds remain significant, says Mark Crouch, analyst at eToro, in a research note. Demand is recovering but the group is still operating at around 65% of 2019's capacity, which IAG expect to hit 80% in 2Q. However, this could be challenging as it attempts to rebuild capacity alongside all other airlines, which should push up hiring costs, Crouch says. The company also faces a headwind in fuel prices which will likely be passed on to customers, and when coupled with continuing customer service issues, could dampen its return to profitability, he says. "A return to profitability would be an important moment, but the reputational cost on that road has been dear nonetheless," Crouch says. (anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0510ET