FTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, -2-

08/10/2021 | 04:51am EDT
0739 GMT - InterContinental Hotels shares edge up 0.7% after posting first-half results which beat expectations. This beat was driven by China and the Americas, and monthly data show momentum continuing, Jefferies says. First-half revenue of $565 million was well ahead of the FactSet consensus of $403 million. EBIT of $138 million was also higher than the $90 million consensus, Jefferies notes. "A franchise model and domestic exposure position InterContinental well for recovery, but this is already priced in," the bank says. (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

HSBC's Outlook Brightened by Wealth-Management Business, Digitization

0737 GMT - HSBC's focus on wealth-management and digitization looks like a smart move to Citi, as it could underpin the bank's outperformance over rivals. Citi points out that HSBC has been aggressively hiring new staff to grow its wealth-management business across Asia. That could be a key advantage as wealth-management income is expected to become a significant growth driver for regional banks seeking to offset weakness in their lending operations amid muted loan demand and weak interest rates due the lingering impact of the pandemic. Citi also likes HSBC's fast-rising digitization levels, with more than 80% of its wealth-management product sales now being done digitally. Shares are flat at HK$43.80. (yifan.wang@wsj.com)

UK July 2031 Gilt Auction Should Attract Investors

0711 GMT - The U.K. Debt Management Office's planned sale of GBP2.75 billion in the 0.25% July 2031 conventional gilt should attract sufficient demand despite current valuation metrics, says RBC Capital Market. "Whilst the bond has richened quite aggressively on outright, asset swap spreads and micro relative value [metrics] since the last tap, we have seen some concessions even on these metrics over recent sessions," analysts at the bank say. Moreover, the bond looks fairly attractive compared with other sovereign bond markets, especially the part of the curve between and 10-year and 30-year maturities, they say. "We thus see this auction going fine. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com) ----Lorena Ruibal ReporterM: +44(0)7584187630 T:+44(0)

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; +44-20-7842-931

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 0450ET

HOT NEWS