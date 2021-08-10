FTSE 100 Trades Broadly Flat as Miners, Financials Fall

FTSE 100 Trades Flat as Miners, Financials Fall

0828 GMT - The FTSE 100 is broadly flat as losses for mining and financial stocks offset gains for Flutter Entertainment and other gambling stocks. London's blue-chip index edges 0.03%, or two points, higher to 7135. HSBC, Aviva, Standard Chartered and NatWest are all among the biggest fallers, while asset manager Abrdn is flat after reporting a swing to first-half pretax profit and reiterating annual guidance. Mining stocks drop despite higher metal prices, with BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Antofagasta all retreating. Still, Flutter Entertainment rises 6% after the bookmaker said first-half pretax profit more than tripled and rival Entain ticks up 2%. BP and Shell trade mixed as Brent crude gains 1.6% to $70.18 a barrel. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Flutter Entertainment 1H Pretax Profit Soared

Flutter Entertainment PLC on Tuesday reported that its pretax profit more than tripled in the first half of the year, and said that performance exceeded internal expectations.

InterContinental Hotels Swung to 1H Net Profit as Demand Improved

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC on Tuesday reported that it swung to a profit in the first half of the year, as demand improved from a year earlier.

M&G 1H Pretax Profit Fell, Assets Under Management Rose

M&G PLC reported on Tuesday a significant decline in pretax profit for the first half of the year and said that assets under management increased, boosted by net client inflows to institutional asset management.

Abrdn Swung to 1H Pretax Profit

Abrdn PLC on Tuesday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said that it backs its guidance for the whole year.

Philip Morris Switches to Takeover Offer for Vectura From Scheme of Arrangement

Philip Morris International Inc. said Tuesday that it has switched its 1.02 billion-pound ($1.41 billion) acquisition of Vectura Group PLC to a takeover offer from a scheme of arrangement.

Bellway FY 2021 Revenue Rose 41%, Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

Bellway PLC said Tuesday that its housing revenue recovered close to pre-pandemic levels in the year ended July 31, and reported a record forward sales position.

UK Regulator Revokes Enforcement Order on National Grid's Acquisition of WPD

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has revoked an initial enforcement order regarding the acquisition of Western Power Distribution by National Grid PLC.

Marlowe Doesn't Plan to Proceed With Offer for Restore PLC

Marlowe PLC said Tuesday that it no longer plans to proceed with its proposed 743 million-pound ($1.03 billion) acquisition of Restore PLC as it doesn't believe it can agree to a deal on terms that would be in shareholders' best interests.

River & Mercantile Group In Talks to Sell Its Fiduciary Arm

River & Mercantile Group PLC said Tuesday that it has appointed Lazard and Fenchurch Advisory Partners to advise the board on the potential sale of its fiduciary arm, 'Solutions'.

Gamesys Group First-Half Pretax Profit Rose

Gamesys Group PLC said Tuesday that pretax profit and revenue rose in the first half of the year and declared an interim dividend.

UK Watchdog Starts Probe into Auction Technology's Acquisition of LiveAuctioneers

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has now launched an investigation into Auction Technology Group PLC's $525 million acquisition of LiveAuctioneers Worldwide Inc. to see whether it will lead to a competition issue within U.K. markets.

Fletcher King Confirms Pretax Loss in 2H Should Be Similar to 1H Loss

Fletcher King PLC confirmed Tuesday that pretax loss for the second half of its fiscal year 2021 should be broadly similar to the losses it booked in its first half.

Vast Resources Raises GBP1.8 Mln to Support Debt Restructuring

Vast Resources PLC said Tuesday that it has raised 1.8 million pounds ($2.4 million) via a share issue to support the restructuring of its debt.

Purplebricks to Move to Fully-Employed Model for Field Sales Agents

Purplebricks Group PLC said Tuesday that it is moving to a fully-employed model for its field sales agents, a move that will add 3 million pounds to 4 million pounds ($4.2 million to $5.5 million) of non-recurring costs to fiscal 2022 earnings.

Man Group Launches Share Buyback Program of Up to $100 Mln

Man Group PLC said Tuesday that it will commence a new share-buyback program of up to $100 million.

S&U Says Recent Peformance Came In Above Expectations

S&U PLC said Tuesday that its performance was above expectations in terms of profit, collections and book debt quality in the period from May 20 to July 31.

TP Group Shares Jump on Science Group Takeover Approach

Shares of TP Group PLC jumped as much as 36% in early trade Tuesday, after the company said it has received a preliminary takeover approach from Science Group PLC but urged shareholders not to take any action at this time.

Stanley Gibbons FY 2021 Pretax Loss Widened

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC on Tuesday reported a widened pretax loss for fiscal 2021 due to the effects of Covid-19.

Derwent London Swings to Pretax Profit in 1H, Raises Interim Dividend

Derwent London PLC said Tuesday that it swung to a pretax profit in its first half and has raised its interim dividend.

Marshall Motor Holdings Swings to Pretax Profit in 1H

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it swung to pretax profit in the first half and that revenue rose, as the company declared an interim dividend.

IWG PLC Narrowed 1H Loss

IWG PLC said Tuesday that it narrowed its first-half loss despite lower revenue as restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic were relaxed.

Fusion Antibodies FY 2021 Pretax Loss Widened; Shares Fall

Shares in Fusion Antibodies PLC on Tuesday fell after the company reported a widened pretax loss for fiscal 2021.

Beeks Financial Cloud 2H Trading Has Been Good; Sees Full-Year Growth

Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC said Tuesday that its trading during the second half of the year has been good and that it expects to report full-year earnings in line with market expectations, with growth in both revenue and underlying Ebitda.

Mosman Oil & Gas 1H Production Rose 21% From 2H 2020

Mosman Oil & Gas Ltd. on Tuesday reported that its production increased in the first half of 2021 from the second half of 2020.

Numis Chairman Alan Carruthers to Step Down in February 2022

Numis Corp. said Tuesday that Chairman Alan Carruthers will step down at the company's annual general meeting, which will take place in February 2022.

Barkby Sees Return to FY 2021 Profitability Amid Lifting of Covid-19 Restrictions

Barkby Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects to return to profitability for fiscal 2021, noting a strong performance across its pub business since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

UK Watchdog Drops Probe Into NCR Acquisition of Cardtronics

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has cleared the $2.5 billion acquisition of ATM operator Cardtronics PLC by NCR Corp.

Derwent London Expands London Property Portfolio

Derwent London PLC said Tuesday that it has bought two properties in London's West End for 214.6 million pounds ($297.1 million) and entered into a joint venture with Lazari Investments to buy three London properties.

Flutter's Fundamentals Remain Appealing After Upbeat 1H

0800 GMT - Flutter Entertainment rises 6% after the bookmaker said first-half pretax profit more than tripled and performance exceeded internal expectations. The company's core business made excellent customer gains, with average monthly players up 26% and revenue increasing 28% year-on-year, RBC Capital Markets says. "We believe Flutter's fundamentals remain attractive as a diversified, global scale player. We have an outperform rating," RBC analyst Christine Zhou says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Flutter Shares Soar After Reporting Strong 1H Performance

0751 GMT - Flutter shares jump 6.3% after reporting first-half results. The betting-and-gambling company's performance was encouraging over the period ended June 30, with Ebitda broadly comparable with a year earlier, and further strong progress in the U.S., Shore Capital says. Adjusted Ebitda, excluding the U.S., dropped 3% to GBP684 million, well above Shore's GBP640 million expectation. In addition, the U.S. was exceptionally strong, driven by successful launches in Michigan and Virginia as well as existing business in other states, the investment group says. "We have a hold stance on Flutter at this stage, but were the stock to remain below $130 per share would likely look to upgrade our stance." (jaime.llinares@wsj.com)

M&G's Heritage Business Boosted 1H Results, Says Shore Capital

0747 GMT - M&G's first-half assets under management came 1.5% behind market expectations for the period, but its earnings beat views for the period, Shore Capital says. The savings-and-investments business's run-off annuity Heritage insurance business boosted the results, Shore notes. "In terms of performance, the stock is up 20% year to date compared to peers down 1% to up 44%," Shore adds. Shore's recommendation on the stock is under review. Shares are down 3.40 pence, or 1.4%, at 234.70 pence. (sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix)

InterContinental Recovery Seen Continuing, Driven by China and Americas

