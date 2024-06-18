(Alliance News) - Stocks in London are set to open higher on Tuesday, after confident trade in New York overnight, and a decent showing for Asian equities so far.

Focus will be on eurozone inflation data in the late-morning, before a reading of the health of the US consumer in the afternoon. Eyes then turn to the Bank of England, with UK consumer price index data on Wednesday, before the central bank's decision midday Thursday.

IG says futures indicate the FTSE 100 to open 23.0 points higher, 0.3%, at 8,165.15 on Tuesday. The index of London large-caps edged down 4.71 points, 0.1%, to 8,142.15 on Monday.

The pound rose to USD1.2693 early Tuesday, rising from USD1.2685 at the time of the London equities close Monday. The euro faded slightly to USD1.0720 from USD1.0723. Against the yen, the dollar slipped to JPY157.75 from JPY157.84.

In New York on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.0%.

In Asia on Tuesday, shares were largely higher. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.4% in afternoon dealings, though the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was flat. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 0.8%, and over in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 was 1.0% higher.

Inflation readings will be in focus on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eurostat reports consumer price index data for May, with the number expected to confirm the rate of inflation picked up to 2.6% last month, from 2.4% in April.

On Wednesday, the eve of the Bank of England decision, UK inflation data is released. According to consensus cited by Trading Economics, a return to the Bank of England's 2% is expected, easing from a consumer price inflation rate of 2.3% in April.

The BoE is expected to leave rates unmoved on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate target unmoved, as it warned inflation "is proving persistent".

The RBA left the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35%, and the interest rate paid on exchange settlement balances unchanged at 4.25%, in a decision widely expected by the market.

The central bank said: "Inflation has fallen substantially since its peak in 2022, as higher interest rates have been working to bring aggregate demand and supply closer towards balance. But the pace of decline has slowed in the most recent data, with inflation still some way above the midpoint of the 2–3% target range. Over the year to April, the monthly CPI indicator rose by 3.6% in headline terms, and by 4.1% excluding volatile items and holiday travel, which was similar to its pace in December 2023."

Wider data is also showing "excess demand in the economy", the RBA added. It warned that the path to return inflation to target is "unlikely to be smooth".

Still to come on Tuesday, there is a US retail sales reading at 1330 BST.

In Tuesday's UK corporate calendar, there are full year results from Ashtead Group, a provider of equipment hire.

Brent oil was quoted at USD84.11 a barrel early Tuesday, rising from USD83.45 late on Monday. The North Sea benchmark climbed as high as USD84.49 a barrel on Monday, its loftiest level since late-May.

Gold slipped slightly to USD2,320.66 an ounce from USD2,321.50.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.