FTSE 100 dips as downbeat Flutter earnings offset strong commodities

(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comments)
* AstraZeneca jumps on tie-up with Swiss biotech firm
* Shell joins BP on exiting Russia
* Flutter falls on downbeat earnings
* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%
March 1 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 inched down on Tuesday, as
downbeat corporate earnings by Flutter offset gains in
AstraZeneca and commodity-linked shares while investors
maintained a cautious stance amid developments surrounding the
Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged 0.1% down in early
trade, and the domestically focussed mid-cap index fell
0.4%.
Losses in consumer stocks were led by Flutter,
which dropped 11.5% after the gambling firm posted an 11% fall
in 2021 earnings.
Keeping traders on toes, high-level talks between Russia and
Ukraine ended with no resolution other than to continue talking,
although Asian markets stabilised on signs of no immediate
escalation of Western sanctions on Moscow.
The London Stock Exchange said it would stop trading in two
global depository receipts for Russia's VTB Bank after
Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to
sanctions.
Shell dipped 0.1% after the company said it would
exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied
natural gas plant, becoming the latest oil major to quit the
oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The move to exit from these Russian joint ventures hasn't
come as a total surprise, given BP's decision in recent days and
the fact Shell has comparatively smaller exposure to Russia,"
said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"This is a fast-moving situation and investors should be
mindful of potential share price volatility in the short to
medium term."
Shares of BP dropped 0.26% after the British company
abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft on
Monday.
News publisher Reach slumped 22.6% after warning
that inflationary risks, particularly in newsprint, would result
in a modest reduction in operating profit this year.
Bucking the sombre mood, shares of AstraZeneca Plc
rose 1.3% after the British drugmaker agreed with Swiss
biotechnology firm Neurimmune to develop an antibody-based
therapy for a rare, underdiagnosed condition that can lead to
heart failure in a deal valued up to $760 million.
The commodity-heavy benchmark index was lifted by base
metals miners, up nearly 2%, tracking higher
aluminium prices in London.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)