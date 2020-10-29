Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 edges higher on strong Lloyds Bank, Shell earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Thursday after a three-day selloff as Lloyds Bank and Royal Dutch Shell posted upbeat earnings, although gains were capped by concerns over surging COVID-19 cases and as a stronger pound pressured exporters.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2% with oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc jumping 3% after posting a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and increasing its dividend.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1% after housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Thursday a second national lockdown in Britain was not inevitable, even as a study by Imperial College showed England's COVID-19 infections doubled every nine days.

Both the indexes suffered their biggest one-day decline in more than five weeks in the previous session amid a sharp selloff in Europe as Germany and France introduced new lockdowns.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc added 2.5% after the domestic lender posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit, boosted by a home-loan lending boom.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 1.10% 28.31 Delayed Quote.-55.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.22% 38.61 Delayed Quote.-38.33%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3.87% 10.35 Delayed Quote.-61.52%
WTI -1.22% 36.885 Delayed Quote.-36.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:40aEUROPE : European stocks rebound slightly as earnings support
RE
04:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edges higher on strong Lloyds Bank, Shell earnings
RE
03:43aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
RE
02:27aS&p 500 futures extend gains in asia, last up 1.4%
RE
01:20aNifty, Sensex slip as L&T results, global selloff weigh
RE
10/28GLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
RE
10/28S&p 500 futures, dow futures up 1% in asia
RE
10/28S&p 500 futures extend gains, last up 0.7%
RE
10/28S&p 500 futures rise 0.5% in early asia trade, dow futures up 0.5%, nasdaq 100 futures up 0.5%
RE
10/28WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Pandemic's latest spread triggers surge in VIX 'fear gauge' for U.S. stocks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia's COVID-19 control tempers global stock selloff, U.S. futures jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group