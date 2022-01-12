FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Sainsbury's, PageGroup raise full-year profit forecasts
* Commodity-linked stocks boost FTSE 100
* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
Jan 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, led
by mining and oil giants following a global rally in risky
assets, while a slew of positive earnings updates including a
forecast lift from supermarket group Sainsbury's also aided the
mood.
The blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with heavyweight
metal miners BHP Group, Glencore, Antofagasta
and Anglo American jumping about 3% on hopes of
more economic support in China, the world's top metal consumer.
Overall, global equities took comfort from less hawkish
comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on
Tuesday after fears about quicker U.S. interest rate rises had
dented markets in recent sessions.
Sainsbury's gained 1.8% after it raised its
full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following
stronger-than-expected food sales over Christmas, even though it
fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance.
"Sainsbury's is sliding down the value chain to appeal to
cost-conscious shoppers," said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"It's a relief to see the group target a more specific
market, and this approach could certainly help in an
inflationary environment as incomes don't stretch as far."
The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.3%,
led by a 6.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after
it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially
ahead" of market expectations.
The FTSE 100 has gained about 2% so far this year,
outperforming the wider European stock aggregate which
is down 0.8%. A heavy presence of banking shares, which have
surged this year as investors ramp up rate hike expectations,
has helped the index's outperformance.
Among other earning updates, recruiter PageGroup
rose 1% after it lifted its full-year profit forecast for the
third time in six months, buoyed by a surge in demand for
long-term hiring and staff shortages.
JD Sports Fashion fell 2.5% to give back early gains
even as it raised its annual profit forecast ahead of market
expectations.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)