FTSE 100 gains as miners, strong earnings support

01/12/2022 | 04:48am EST
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Sainsbury's, PageGroup raise full-year profit forecasts

* Commodity-linked stocks boost FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Jan 12 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, led by mining and oil giants following a global rally in risky assets, while a slew of positive earnings updates including a forecast lift from supermarket group Sainsbury's also aided the mood.

The blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with heavyweight metal miners BHP Group, Glencore, Antofagasta and Anglo American jumping about 3% on hopes of more economic support in China, the world's top metal consumer.

Overall, global equities took comfort from less hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday after fears about quicker U.S. interest rate rises had dented markets in recent sessions.

Sainsbury's gained 1.8% after it raised its full-year profit forecast by at least 9% following stronger-than-expected food sales over Christmas, even though it fell short of its stellar 2020 festive performance.

"Sainsbury's is sliding down the value chain to appeal to cost-conscious shoppers," said Sophie Lund-Yates, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"It's a relief to see the group target a more specific market, and this approach could certainly help in an inflationary environment as incomes don't stretch as far."

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.3%, led by a 6.7% gain in homewares retailer Dunelm after it said it expected its full-year profit to be "materially ahead" of market expectations.

The FTSE 100 has gained about 2% so far this year, outperforming the wider European stock aggregate which is down 0.8%. A heavy presence of banking shares, which have surged this year as investors ramp up rate hike expectations, has helped the index's outperformance.

Among other earning updates, recruiter PageGroup rose 1% after it lifted its full-year profit forecast for the third time in six months, buoyed by a surge in demand for long-term hiring and staff shortages.

JD Sports Fashion fell 2.5% to give back early gains even as it raised its annual profit forecast ahead of market expectations. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 3.91% 3369 Delayed Quote.7.39%
ANTOFAGASTA PLC 3.54% 1391 Delayed Quote.0.26%
BHP GROUP 1.05% 45.12 Delayed Quote.7.59%
DUNELM GROUP PLC 4.77% 1403 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
FTSE 100 0.76% 7550.13 Delayed Quote.0.82%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.29% 23098.48 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
GLENCORE PLC 3.24% 400.7 Delayed Quote.3.43%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -0.22% 1380 Delayed Quote.2.07%
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.57% 283.5 Delayed Quote.1.27%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC -2.56% 213.105 Delayed Quote.0.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 83.72 Delayed Quote.4.56%
PAGEGROUP PLC 1.03% 640.5 Delayed Quote.0.08%
WTI 0.18% 81.44 Delayed Quote.5.49%
