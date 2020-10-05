Log in
FTSE 100 gains as oil stocks jump; Cineworld slumps over 50%

10/05/2020 | 03:28am EDT
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as oil stocks jumped on a rebound in crude prices following White House reports of Donald Trump's improving health, while Cineworld slumped after unveiling a plan to temporarily close its U.S. and UK operations.

The blue-chip index gained 1.1% with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell being the biggest boosts, while the mid-cap index rose 0.7%.

The world's second-biggest cinema operator, Cineworld, slumped 56% after it said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film.

Engineering company Weir Group Plc gained 20.6% after it said it had agreed to sell its oil and gas division to U.S. heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc for $405 million in cash.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.70% 217.975 Delayed Quote.-54.54%
CATERPILLAR INC. 2.20% 149.94 Delayed Quote.1.53%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -48.86% 22.1712 Delayed Quote.-81.99%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.96% 39.9 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2.16% 10.67 Delayed Quote.-60.01%
THE WEIR GROUP PLC 18.23% 1507 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
WTI 0.94% 37.711 Delayed Quote.-37.29%
