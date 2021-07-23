Log in
FTSE 100 gains on mining stocks boost; Ultra Electronics surges

07/23/2021 | 04:58am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Vodafone jumps on strong earnings

* UK retail sales gain in June

* Beazley, Ultra Electronics push mid-caps higher

* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 1.1%

July 23 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by gains in heavyweight miners and a jump in Vodafone shares on strong results, while Ultra Electronics surged on a takeover bid from aerospace manufacturer Cobham.

The blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore among the top boosts.

Mobile operator Vodafone jumped 2% and was the third largest gainer on the FTSE 100 after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue.

Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks up by nearly 1.0%.

"The FTSE 100 has had a reasonably decent recovery... and the lag in its growth compared to its market peers is in part due to a stronger pound that has weighed on export focused stocks and lower bond yields which have weighed on banks throughout the week," said David Madden, an analyst at Equiti Capital.

Banking stocks were set to end the week flat, while export-focussed stocks Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser were on course to fall 6.1% and 4.5%, respectively, this week.

The FTSE 100 has gained 8.5% so far this year led by dovish central bank policies and government stimulus, but has underperformed its wider European and local mid-cap peers due to inflation concerns and rising coronavirus infections.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 1.1% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electronics jumped after Cobham's takeover offer.

However, Britain's rapid economic bounce-back from the pandemic slowed sharply in July as a new wave of cases forced hundreds of thousands of workers to self-isolate under government rules to limit the spread of the disease.

Among other stocks, Britain's NatWest Group rose 2.5% after it agreed to sell assets from its Irish arm to Permanent TSB.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 2.13% 2970.5 Delayed Quote.20.02%
FTSE 100 0.78% 7021.85 Delayed Quote.7.86%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 1.02% 22909.79 Delayed Quote.10.68%
GLENCORE PLC 1.67% 316.6 Delayed Quote.33.76%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 2.19% 198.55 Delayed Quote.15.84%
PERMANENT TSB GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 16.39% 1.42 Real-time Quote.41.53%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.29% 6194 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.80% 5891 Delayed Quote.6.87%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC 33.20% 3288 Delayed Quote.19.21%
UNILEVER PLC 0.62% 4078 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.46% 118.82 Delayed Quote.-4.05%
