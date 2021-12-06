Log in
FTSE 100 gains on oil stocks boost; Deliveroo sinks to record low

12/06/2021 | 05:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Oil stocks rally as Saudi Arabia raises crude prices

* Victrex jumps on strong results

* Deliveroo slumps to record low

* FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, with broad-based gains led by oil stocks following a jump in crude prices, while shares in Deliveroo sank to a record low on concerns about a European Union ruling on gig workers.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index gained 0.9%. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell added almost 2% each as crude prices jumped after Saudi Arabia raised official selling prices for all crude grades.

Gains were seen across most sectors, as sentiment steadied after a volatile start to December that was dominated by fears around the new coronavirus variant Omicron and an increasingly hawkish outlook by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A health official in South Africa said early observations of children sick with COVID-19 in the country that has been driven by the Omicron variant shows mild infections.

"Today is a kind of double bullish whammy," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital. "You've got stocks that are cheap to buy and you've got a reason to buy them in that as some of the fear that was around last week seems to have been taken away."

Deliveroo plunged 6.5% to hit a record low earlier in the session. European peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero also fell about 5% each on fears of the European Commission's proposal concerning employment rights and the status of gig economy workers hitting profitability of these companies.

"It is essentially a move to try and do away with the 'gig' economy and ensure all employees everywhere are captured by employment legislation. This obviously raises costs and impacts on both profitability and flexibility," said Cole.

Investors are awaiting a speech by Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent at 1130 GMT. Markets are pricing in only a 33% chance of a December rate hike after BoE policymaker Michael Saunders' speech on Friday, down from about 75% before news broke of the new variant.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.7%, with chemicals company Victrex PLC adding 3.4% after reporting a 46% rise in its pre-tax profit.

Chemicals firm Synthomer Plc declined 8.4% after a downgrade and price target cut by Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.01% 8267 Delayed Quote.11.84%
BP PLC 2.13% 348.15 Delayed Quote.32.10%
DELIVEROO PLC -6.73% 226 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DELIVERY HERO SE -4.50% 97.84 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -5.73% 48.155 Real-time Quote.-42.22%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.89% 6580 Delayed Quote.-27.58%
SYNTHOMER PLC -9.47% 430.4 Delayed Quote.5.65%
VICTREX PLC 3.14% 2434 Delayed Quote.0.34%
HOT NEWS