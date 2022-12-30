FTSE 100 on Track to Outshine FTSE 250, European Equivalents in 2022

1111 GMT - The FTSE 100 is on course to outperform the FTSE 250 and its European equivalents in 2022, Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar says in a note. This year's U.K. economic and political uncertainty hit the FTSE 250, whereas the FTSE 100 is more of an outward looking global index that doesn't reflect U.K. fundamentals, she says. The FTSE 100's "favorable sectoral mix" has allowed it outshine European equivalents including the DAX and CAC 40, she says, noting gains in mining and oil stocks and banks on higher commodity prices and interest rates. The FTSE 100 is up 0.1% year-to-date, the FTSE 250 is down 20.5%, the DAX is down 13.5% and the CAC is down 10.8%, according to FactSet. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

DP Poland to Appoint David Wild as Next Chair

DP Poland PLC said Friday that it plans to appoint David Wild as an independent nonexecutive director and chair of the company early next year, replacing Chairman Nick Donaldson.

Harland & Wolff Slashes FY 2022 Guidance; Sees Revenue Deferred Into 2023

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings PLC on Friday said it expects revenue for the full year to come in significantly below expectations due to deferments which will lead revenue from its contract with the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence and its cruise and ferry activity to be booked in the first half of 2023.

Nostra Terra Oil 3Q Net Sales Rose Vs 2Q; On Track for Record Year

Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Co. said Friday that it sold slightly more oil in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, and that it is on track for record annual production and revenue.

Mobile Streams FY 2022 Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs

Mobile Streams PLC said Friday that its full-year pretax loss widened due to higher costs despite its revenue being boosted by new product and services marketing.

Nexus Infrastructure's Shares Rise on Disposal, Shareholder Return Plan

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure PLC rose 28% on Friday after the company said that it has agreed to sell TriConnex and eSmart Networks to FWCP Spark (UK) Holdco Ltd. for 77.7 million pounds ($93.7 million), and plans to return around GBP65 million of the money to shareholders via a tender offer early next year.

Powerhouse Energy Names Nonexecutive Chairman, Directors

Powerhouse Energy Group PLC said Friday that it has appointed Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman as nonexecutive chairman and Anthony Clive Gale and David John Hitchcock as executive directors.

Nexus Infrastructure FY 2022 Earnings Rose; FY 2023 Started in Line With Board Views

Nexus Infrastructure PLC said Friday that fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted operating profit were much higher than the comparable period, and that the new year has started in line with the board's expectations.

TomCo Energy Shares Fall on Tar Sands' Acquisition Option Extension

Shares of TomCo Energy PLC fell 15% in early trade Friday after the company said its subsidiary Greenfield Energy LLC's option to take full control of Tar Sands Holdings II LLC has been extended by two months.

Invinity Energy Systems Shares Jump on Higher 2023 Revenue Expectations

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems PLC rose 15% on Friday after the company said that it expects 2023 revenue to be significantly ahead of its previous guidance.

Celsius Resources Expects London Trading to Start Late January

Celsius Resources Ltd. said Friday that it now expects to start trading on London's junior AIM late in January.

Hellenic Dynamics 1H Pretax Loss Narrowed After Public Listing

Hellenic Dynamics PLC said Friday that its pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 narrowed after listing as a publicly traded company.

