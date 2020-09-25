Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 pares early gains, set for second straight weekly loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 04:57am EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

London's FTSE 100 traded flat on Friday as a surge in COVID-19 cases offset support from a tech-driven rally on Wall Street, but the blue-chip index was set to record its second straight weekly drop on fading hopes of an economic recovery.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.07%. For the week so far, it has shed 2.9%, with stocks of auto makers <.FTNMX3350>, travel <.FTNMX5750> and insurers <.FTNMX8350> being the biggest laggards on surging infections and new movement curbs.

The mid-cap index was up 0.3% on Friday.

The general retailers index <.FTNMX5370> was the only sector posting a weekly gain as retail sales picked up and the consumer confidence index in September rose to its highest level since March, a survey showed.

"The possibility of more severe measures to be adopted in the UK if cases spiral out is keeping sentiment towards UK equities largely risk averse," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

Gains on the blue-chip recorded in the previous month have begun to peter out as rising infections and an economic uncertainty overshadowed support from past stimulus measures.

British car production fell nearly by a half in August as the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led impact on demand, an industry body said.

Vodafone Group Plc rose 1.3% on reports that the telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival MasMovil with the three buyout funds who recently took it over.

A broader weakness in healthcare stocks <.FTNMX4530> sent AstraZeneca's shares marginally lower while European governments said they will pay claims above an agreed limit against the drugmaker's over side-effects from its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Shashank Nayar

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.44% 8521 Delayed Quote.12.51%
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. 0.18% 22.54 Delayed Quote.10.62%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 1.12% 105.16 Delayed Quote.-29.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:06aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Fourth Week of Declines
DJ
04:58aEUROPE : European stocks set for worst week in three months as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
04:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 pares early gains, set for second straight weekly loss
RE
02:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : China gets nod to join FTSE Russell's trillion-dollar WGBI club
RE
09/24FTSE : Russell downgrades Argentina stocks; Vietnam, Russia on watchlist for upgrade
RE
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Lower in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher in Another Volatile Session
DJ
09/24EUROPE : European stocks slide in risk-off mood, M&A talk lifts Italian banks
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : 'I CAN'T SAVE EVERY JOB': UK scales back support as COVID surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group