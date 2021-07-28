Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 rises on Barclays boost, weakness in miners cap gains

07/28/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Barclays' first-half profit nearly quadruples

* Wizz Air top mid-cap gainer on higher capacity expectations

* Aston Martin gains on a 224% increase in sales

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

July 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, supported by a set of strong corporate earnings led by Barclays, although the gains were capped by weakness in heavyweight mining stocks.

Shares of the British lender jumped 5.0% to the top of the FTSE 100 after its first-half profit nearly quadrupled, as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from frenzied dealmaking.

"These look like a decent set of numbers, with the investment bank doing most of the heavy-lifting. On the domestic front, UK businesses and consumers come across as somewhat cautious in their spending patterns, which hopefully will change as the economy continues its reopening process," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 inched 0.2% higher with Barclays, St James Place and Fresnillo being the top boost on positive earnings updates.

However, miners BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto limited the FTSE 100's gains.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.7% and was just short of record highs, led by travel stocks .

Wizz Air jumped 4% to be the top mid-cap gainer after it said it expected to ramp up capacity to between 90% and 100% of pre-pandemic levels this month and next, as summer demand for European travel grows.

Wednesday's gains bring the FTSE 100's jump so far this year to 8.3%, underperforming the 12.3% climb in mid-cap stocks in the same period as inflation concerns and surging local COVID-19 infections drag investor sentiment.

Among other earnings reports, Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire rose 3.2% after it posted a pre-tax profit of $54.1 million in the first half, helped by rising premium rates.

Aston Martin added 3.6% after it reported a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 2.36% 1927 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
BARCLAYS PLC 3.81% 176.32 Delayed Quote.15.48%
FRESNILLO PLC 4.42% 787.29 Delayed Quote.-33.24%
GLENCORE PLC -0.54% 322.05 Delayed Quote.38.88%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.11% 698 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.43% 6016 Delayed Quote.10.44%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 6.43% 1605 Delayed Quote.33.04%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 5.30% 4908.4852 Delayed Quote.2.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aChina health stocks slammed as investors fear regulators' diagnosis
RE
09:38aOil rises towards $75 as U.S. inventory drop counters virus worry
RE
09:36aSterling holds firm after UK COVID-19 infections drop
RE
09:31aFTSE 100 rises on Barclays boost, weakness in miners cap gains
RE
09:28aJapanese automaker Nissan posts surprise Q1 profit, raises full-year forecast
RE
09:22aDollar stands firm as investors eye Fed decision
RE
09:17aChina's regulatory crackdown a drag on HK's IPO pipeline - bankers
RE
09:14aUK pubs group Marston's says tax cut should stay to aid recovery
RE
09:13aEasyJet CEO says UK travel rule change is too late
RE
09:08aBASF reports second-quarter beat, says no Delta impact so far
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
4Apple says chip shortage reaches iPhone, growth forecast slows
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : optimistic on revenues after profit tops forecasts

HOT NEWS