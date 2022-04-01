FTSE 100 rises on consumer staples boost, Bridgepoint leads mid-caps higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Reckitt Benckiser tops FTSE 100 on brokerage action
* Fraser rises after unveiling new share buyback plan
* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%
April 1 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on
Friday, adding to a weekly gain that would be its fourth in a
row, as consumer staples and financial stocks advanced, while
private equity firm Bridgepoint Group helped mid-caps eke out
gains.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, with Reckitt
Benckiser Group climbing 2% after Barclays raised its
price target on the Lysol cleaning products maker's stock.
Homebuilders, miners and banks
rose about 1% each, while Dove soap maker
Unilever climbed 1.5% to provide the biggest boost to
the index.
Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc were mixed
after opening sharply lower on volatile crude prices.
"I don't think that the actual rally in equity prices is
sustainable. But I still believe that the FTSE 100 is in a
better position to outperform the European and U.S. peers due to
high exposure to energy and commodity prices," said Ipek
Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote.
"For now, the best place to be in for investors is still
oil- and energy-related investments, even though we may see a
downside correction after such a strong rally over the past
couple of weeks."
The FTSE 100 has risen 2.1% so far this year, compared with
a 6.2% drop in the pan-European STOXX 600 and a 4.9%
fall in the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index
advanced 0.5% on Friday, with Bridgepoint Group gaining
3.6% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Barclays Plc added 1.4% after a proposed
multi-billion pound claim brought by thousands of asset
managers, pension funds and financial institutions against major
banks over alleged foreign exchange rigging was blocked by a
London court.
Sportswear and fashion group Frasers gained 2.8%
after announcing a new 70 million pound share buyback plan.
Meanwhile, European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline
to start paying in roubles on Friday, while negotiations aimed
at ending the five-week war were set to resume even as Ukraine
braced for further attacks in the south and east.
