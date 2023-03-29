FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher

0645 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening higher with IG futures data showing the index rising 10 points. Weakness in U.S. stocks overnight "doesn't look set to translate into the European open this morning with the current caution over banks financial stability set to give a topical flavor to today's publication of the minutes of the recent Bank of England's Financial Stability meeting which is set to outline a detailed analysis of the recent problems that saw the U.K. arm of the Silicon Valley Bank taken over by HSBC," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. The minutes will be released at 0930 GMT. Meanwhile, February U.K. mortgage approvals data at 0830 GMT are unlikely to show much improvement, Hewson says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Mirriad Advertising Says Numerous Companies Have Made Offers Since Start of Review

Mirriad Advertising PLC said Wednesday that a number of parties have entered early-stage discussions over a potential investment or acquisition of the company since the launch of the strategic review and formal sale process.

---

Michelmersh Brick 2022 Pretax Profit Rose on Price Increases

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC on Wednesday posted a rise in its revenue and profit for 2022 on the back of two price increases to offset higher input costs.

---

tinyBuild COO Luke Burtis Resigns; 2022 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose

TinyBuild Inc. said Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Luke Burtis resigned with immediate effect, and that 2022 pretax profit rose as revenue benefited from the performance of new titles and back catalogue sales.

---

Next PLC Backs FY 2024 Guidance After FY 2023 Pretax Profit Beat Views

Next PLC said on Wednesday that pretax profit for fiscal 2023 rose ahead of the board's expectations and backed its guidance for fiscal 2024 as it anticipates inflation will ease.

---

Up Global 1H Pretax Fall on Higher Interest Rates and Impairment Charge

Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit fell in the first half of fiscal 2023 due to the increase in interest rates and an impairment charge, despite revenue rising driven by online sales.

---

LoopUp Group Says 2022 Revenue Beat Views After PGi Connect Transaction

LoopUp Group PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report 2022 revenue ahead of market expectations, boosted in the fourth quarter by its transaction with PGi Connect.

---

Artisanal Spirits 2022 Pretax Loss Narrowed on Better-Than-Expected Revenue

Artisanal Spirits Co. said Wednesday that pretax loss for 2022 narrowed on the back of better-than-expected revenue increase across its markets.

---

BSF Enterprise Raises GBP2.9 Mln to Fund Organic Growth

BSF Enterprise PLC said Wednesday that it has raised 2.9 million pounds ($3.6 million) via an oversubscribed share placing and will use the money toward organic growth and for working capital.

