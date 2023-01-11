FTSE 100 to Edge Higher, Track Global Gains

FTSE 100 Poised to Rise After Upbeat Asia Trading

0738 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open eight points higher at 7702, according to IG futures data, after mostly higher trading in Asia and a positive close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea rise, though stocks in mainland China fall. The Dow closed Tuesday 0.6% higher. Brent crude drops 0.8% to $79.50 a barrel. "The lack of hawkish comment from U.S. Fed chair Powell yesterday gave U.S. markets the perfect reason to stop trending lower as we saw a modest rebound into the close, led by the Nasdaq," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. "This rebound after Europe closed looks set to leave European markets opening modestly higher this morning." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

JD Sports Sees FY 2023 Profit at Top End of Views After Strong Christmas Performance

JD Sports Fashion PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report fiscal 2023 adjusted pretax profit toward the top end of market expectations after it booked a strong performance during the Christmas period.

---

J Sainsbury Sees FY 2023 Profit Toward Upper End of Views on Robust Christmas Period

J Sainsbury PLC said Wednesday that it expects to deliver profits for fiscal 2023 toward the upper end of its current guidance following record trading during the Christmas period.

---

Barratt Developments 1H Sales Rates Fell; Names Chair Designate

Barratt Developments PLC said Wednesday that its first-half sales rate fell and its order book declined, and named Caroline Silver as chair designate, effective from June 1.

---

Topps Tiles 1Q Sales Rose on Positive Christmas Trading

Topps Tiles PLC said Wednesday that performance for the first quarter was robust and driven by positive trading during the Christmas period.

---

PageGroup Lowers 2022 Operating Profit Guidance After Tough 4Q

PageGroup PLC on Wednesday lowered its full-year operating profit guidance after tough trading conditions in the final quarter of the year lead to a fall in productivity.

