0742 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher as investors look ahead to U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt's spring budget at 1230 GMT. IG futures data show London's premier stocks index opening 6 points higher. Hunt will likely announce measures to boost investment, including generous tax incentives to attract businesses back to the U.K., Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya writes. "What is important for investors today is how the U.K. will boost growth, how it will finance it, and how the bond markets will react to the budget statement." There probably won't be an unexpected reaction, or a meltdown, as was the case in September with former Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget disaster, Ozkardeskaya says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Burberry Names Kate Ferry as Next CFO

Burberry Group PLC said Wednesday that it has appointed Kate Ferry as chief financial officer with effect by early September 2023 at the latest.

Keywords Studios 2022 Revenue, Profit Rise Amid Sustained Demand

Keywords Studios PLC said Wednesday that revenue and pretax profit rose for 2022 as the company saw sustained demand for content and a continuing trend toward external service provision.

Balfour Beatty 2022 Profit Significantly Rose; Will Repurchase GBP150 Mln of Shares

Balfour Beatty PLC said Wednesday that its 2022 pretax profit significantly rose together with revenue, and it will repurchase a further 150 million pounds ($182.4 million) of shares over 2023.

Trainline FY 2023 Revenue Rose on International Ticket Sales Growth

Trainline PLC said Wednesday that its revenue for fiscal 2023 jumped on strong growth in net ticket sales, and that it sees its adjusted core earnings for the year in line with views.

Bloomsbury Publishing Sees FY 2023 Revenue, Profit Ahead of Views

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC said Wednesday that it expects to report revenue and profit materially ahead of views for fiscal 2023 after booking a strong performance at the end of the year.

Kin & Carta 1H Pretax Loss Widened on Higher Costs

Kin & Carta PLC said Wednesday that pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2023 has widened on the back of higher costs due to macroeconomic pressures.

Hyve Group Agrees to GBP320 Mln Takeover by Providence Equity Partners

Hyve Group PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to a 320 million pound ($389.1 million) takeover by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners LLP.

Ferrexpo 2022 Profit, Revenue Fell Significantly Due to Ukraine War

Ferrexpo PLC said Wednesday that its 2022 pretax profit and revenue significantly fell, principally due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

IG Group 3Q Trading Revenue Fell on Lower Activity

IG Group Holdings PLC on Wednesday said that its third-quarter net trading revenue fell on lower market volatility and a 5% drop in active client numbers reflecting quieter market conditions.

Prudential Shows Encouraging 2023 Progress

0710 GMT - Prudential's management has been pleasingly transparent regarding outlook and have shared that annual premium equivalent is up 15% in the first months of 2023, says Jefferies in a note after the insurance-and-investment business posted 2022 results. "We expect all eyes today will be on the outlook for a post-reopening rebound in sales," says the U.S. bank. Prudential's market share growth in Hong Kong, along with a higher agency annual premium equivalent and agent recruitment in 2H show the insurance company is well-positioned to grow as demand remains intact and surveys show 86% of visitors intend to buy insurance in Hong Kong. Jefferies rates the stock buy. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Prudential's Outlook Likely to Be in Focus

0644 GMT - Prudential reported a worse-than-expected new business profit in the second half of the year, so investors might focus on outlook comments and the accounting standards update, Citi analyst Andrew Baker says in a note. The insurance company's new business profit missed expectations by 7%, dragged by a lower Hong Kong margin, he says. Prudential also reported an IFRS 17 update, with shareholders equity expected to increase to 15% and operating profit to fall, he adds. "There are several key questions for the call including...strategic intent, the outlook for Mainland Chinese visitors volumes, Hong Kong new business margin, and balance-sheet credit exposures to SVB and U.S. commercial banks," Baker says.(michael.susin@wsj.com)

