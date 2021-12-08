FTSE 100 to Edge Lower After Recent Rally

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower After Tuesday's Gains

0742 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open lower after gains in the previous session when concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant receded. Spreadbetting firm IG expects the index to start down 11 points after rising to a three-week high of 7344 points on Tuesday. The past two days "have been ones of unbridled optimism" on growing hope that any fallout from Omicron will be mild and that there will be less hospitalizations and deaths compared to the Delta variant, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. "Today's European open could well see a modest pause on a day that is fairly data light." (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

Companies News:

TUI FY 2021 Loss Narrowed, Missing Market Views

TUI AG on Wednesday reported a narrowed net loss for fiscal 2021, which missed full-year market expectations, and said that the first winter quarter of 2022 is nearly fully booked.

Taylor Wimpey CEO Pete Redfern to Step Down

Taylor Wimpey PLC said Wednesday that Pete Redfern will step down as chief executive officer after more than 14 years in the role.

Quiz Swung to a 1H Pretax Loss

Quiz PLC on Wednesday reported a swing to a pretax loss for the first half of fiscal 2022 and said that revenue in the first two months of the second half has increased significantly, in line with pre-Covid-19 levels.

Berkeley Group 1H Profit, Revenue Increased; Raises FY 2022 Guidance

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit and revenue increased for the first half of fiscal 2022, and raised its full-year earnings expectations.

Centrica to Sell Spirit Energy's Oil & Gas Assets in Norway

Centrica PLC said Wednesday that it has agreed to the sale of Spirit Energy's oil-and-gas assets in Norway to Equinor ASA and Sval Energi AS for $1.08 billion.

Stagecoach Group 1H Pretax Soars on Back of Lower Debts

Stagecoach Group PLC said Wednesday that its pretax profit increased on the back of passenger volumes recovery and the reduction of its net debt.

McColl's Retail FY Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Set to Decline

McColl's Retail Group PLC said Wednesday that revenue and adjusted Ebitda declined during fiscal 2021 as a whole due to supply-chain disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, and warned about the business continuing to be hit during the current financial year.

Glanbia Plans EUR50 Mln Share Buyback Program

Glanbia PLC said Wednesday that it is starting a 50 million euro ($56.3 million) share buyback program to reduce its share capital.

Equals Group Year-To-Date Revenue Rose; Already Beat Full-Year Views

Equals Group PLC said Wednesday that it has already significantly exceeded its full-year expectations for both adjusted earnings and revenue.

Games Workshop Says Performance Is In Line With Expectations

Games Workshop Group PLC said Wednesday that its performance since September has been in line with expectations.

SSP Group FY 2021 Pretax Loss Narrowed on Lower Costs

SSP Group PLC said Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 pretax loss narrowed as revenue decreased after it booked lower costs and said that revenue for the first nine weeks of the new year are averaging 66% of 2019 levels.

Alpha FX Group Expects to Beat Market Views for 2021 Earnings

Alpha FX Group PLC said Wednesday that its performance has remained strong since the first half of 2021, adding that it expects to close 2021 with revenue and earnings ahead of most market views.

