FTSE 100 to Edge Lower on Wall Street Losses

FTSE 100 Set to Open Lower After US Fall; Asia Gains

0639 GMT - The FTSE 100 is tipped to open five points lower at 7127 after a negative close on Wall Street, though major Asia markets traded in positive territory. The Dow closed 0.3% adrift, while stocks in mainland China and Japan gain 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rises 0.8%. "Asia markets have had a quiet session as rising virus concerns temper enthusiasm and this looks set to feed into today's European open, with the only data of note being the latest German ZEW economic expectations survey for August," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Flutter Entertainment 1H Pretax Profit Soared

Flutter Entertainment PLC on Tuesday reported that its pretax profit more than tripled in the first half of the year, and said that performance exceeded internal expectations.

Burberry Appoints Gianluca Flore as Incoming Chief Commercial Officer -WWD

Burberry Group PLC has named Gianluca Flore, its current president Americas, as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective Sept. 1, WWD reports.

River & Mercantile Plans to Sell Fiduciary Arm Solutions -Sky

The investment-and-actuarial adviser River & Mercantile Group PLC has appointed Fenchurch Advisory and Lazard to field bids for its fiduciary arm Solutions, Sky News reports.

InterContinental Hotels Swung to 1H Net Profit as Demand Improved

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC on Tuesday reported that it swung to a profit in the first half of the year, as demand improved from a year earlier.

M&G 1H Pretax Profit Fell, Assets Under Management Rose

M&G PLC reported on Tuesday a significant decline in pretax profit for the first half of the year and said that assets under management increased, boosted by net client inflows to institutional asset management.

Abrdn Swung to 1H Pretax Profit

Abrdn PLC on Tuesday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said that it backs its guidance for the whole year.

Philip Morris Switches to Takeover Offer for Vectura From Scheme of Arrangement

Philip Morris International Inc. said Tuesday that it has switched its 1.02 billion-pound ($1.41 billion) acquisition of Vectura Group PLC to a takeover offer from a scheme of arrangement.

Bellway FY 2021 Revenue Rose 41%, Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

Bellway PLC said Tuesday that its housing revenue recovered close to pre-pandemic levels in the year ended July 31, and reported a record forward sales position.

UK Regulator Revokes Enforcement Order on National Grid's Acquisition of WPD

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has revoked an initial enforcement order regarding the acquisition of Western Power Distribution by National Grid PLC.

Market Talk:

BHP Could Offload $15 Bln Petroleum Business in Next Year or Two

0023 GMT - BHP could look to sell or spin off its $15 billion petroleum business within 1-2 years given rising ESG pressures, Macquarie reckons. While BHP "has previously indicated it had a positive outlook for oil prices for the rest of this decade...the increasing focus on ESG could see BHP accelerate a move to exit petroleum," the bank says. It thinks a sale of the assets is most likely, although a demerger is also possible. Petroleum contributes only modestly to BHP's earnings and valuation, accounting for roughly 10% of Ebitda in recent years, Macquarie says. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

Utilities Gain After SSE Activist-Investor Chatter

1615 GMT - Shares in U.K. energy and water utilities rise following speculation about potential activist-investor interest in power-generator SSE. Reports at the weekend and last week cited unidentified sources as saying US activist Elliott Management was building a sizeable but unspecified stake in SSE, which they said could spark speculation about potential takeover bids for the company from rivals. SSE shares rise 5%, while Centrica, United Utilities and Severn Trent also gain. "Amongst other outperformers today, SSE has risen sharply on reports that activist investor Elliot Management has, or is, building up a stake in the business," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. "This has prompted a modest read-across to the rest of the utilities sector." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

