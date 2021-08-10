Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 to Edge Lower on Wall Street Losses

08/10/2021 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTSE 100 Set to Open Lower After US Fall; Asia Gains

0639 GMT - The FTSE 100 is tipped to open five points lower at 7127 after a negative close on Wall Street, though major Asia markets traded in positive territory. The Dow closed 0.3% adrift, while stocks in mainland China and Japan gain 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rises 0.8%. "Asia markets have had a quiet session as rising virus concerns temper enthusiasm and this looks set to feed into today's European open, with the only data of note being the latest German ZEW economic expectations survey for August," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Flutter Entertainment 1H Pretax Profit Soared

Flutter Entertainment PLC on Tuesday reported that its pretax profit more than tripled in the first half of the year, and said that performance exceeded internal expectations.

---

Burberry Appoints Gianluca Flore as Incoming Chief Commercial Officer -WWD

Burberry Group PLC has named Gianluca Flore, its current president Americas, as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective Sept. 1, WWD reports.

---

River & Mercantile Plans to Sell Fiduciary Arm Solutions -Sky

The investment-and-actuarial adviser River & Mercantile Group PLC has appointed Fenchurch Advisory and Lazard to field bids for its fiduciary arm Solutions, Sky News reports.

---

InterContinental Hotels Swung to 1H Net Profit as Demand Improved

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC on Tuesday reported that it swung to a profit in the first half of the year, as demand improved from a year earlier.

---

M&G 1H Pretax Profit Fell, Assets Under Management Rose

M&G PLC reported on Tuesday a significant decline in pretax profit for the first half of the year and said that assets under management increased, boosted by net client inflows to institutional asset management.

---

Abrdn Swung to 1H Pretax Profit

Abrdn PLC on Tuesday reported a swing to pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said that it backs its guidance for the whole year.

---

Philip Morris Switches to Takeover Offer for Vectura From Scheme of Arrangement

Philip Morris International Inc. said Tuesday that it has switched its 1.02 billion-pound ($1.41 billion) acquisition of Vectura Group PLC to a takeover offer from a scheme of arrangement.

---

Bellway FY 2021 Revenue Rose 41%, Approaching Pre-Pandemic Levels

Bellway PLC said Tuesday that its housing revenue recovered close to pre-pandemic levels in the year ended July 31, and reported a record forward sales position.

---

UK Regulator Revokes Enforcement Order on National Grid's Acquisition of WPD

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Tuesday that it has revoked an initial enforcement order regarding the acquisition of Western Power Distribution by National Grid PLC. 

 
Market Talk:

BHP Could Offload $15 Bln Petroleum Business in Next Year or Two

0023 GMT - BHP could look to sell or spin off its $15 billion petroleum business within 1-2 years given rising ESG pressures, Macquarie reckons. While BHP "has previously indicated it had a positive outlook for oil prices for the rest of this decade...the increasing focus on ESG could see BHP accelerate a move to exit petroleum," the bank says. It thinks a sale of the assets is most likely, although a demerger is also possible. Petroleum contributes only modestly to BHP's earnings and valuation, accounting for roughly 10% of Ebitda in recent years, Macquarie says. (rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com; @RhiannonHoyle)

Utilities Gain After SSE Activist-Investor Chatter

1615 GMT - Shares in U.K. energy and water utilities rise following speculation about potential activist-investor interest in power-generator SSE. Reports at the weekend and last week cited unidentified sources as saying US activist Elliott Management was building a sizeable but unspecified stake in SSE, which they said could spark speculation about potential takeover bids for the company from rivals. SSE shares rise 5%, while Centrica, United Utilities and Severn Trent also gain. "Amongst other outperformers today, SSE has risen sharply on reports that activist investor Elliot Management has, or is, building up a stake in the business," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. "This has prompted a modest read-across to the rest of the utilities sector." (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; +44-20-7842-931

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 0308ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aPandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa
RE
03:10aOil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant infections
RE
03:09aFTSE 100 to Edge Lower on Wall Street Losses
DJ
03:08aGerman Bund yields hold above six-month lows as Fed taper talk prevails
RE
03:06aHoliday Inn owner IHG swings to profit, nixes dividend to pare costs
RE
03:00aVirtually forever? Switch to online AGMs gains pace despite concerns
RE
02:54aWeWork rival IWG 'cautiously optimistic' on year after H1 losses widen
RE
02:53aAsset manager abrdn's H1 profit jumps even as outflows continue
RE
02:51aGOLD'S LITTLE FLASH CRASH SHOWS SYMPTOMS OF WIDER MALAISE : Russell
RE
02:48aAbu Dhabi's Etihad halves half-year loss to $400 mln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
3AGORA, INC. : AGORA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
4SoftBank's Vision Fund posts $2 billion profit, share weakness casts shadow
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China shares fall on cenbank's prudent policy assurance; HK gains

HOT NEWS