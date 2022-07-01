FTSE 100 to Extend Losses Tracking Asia, U.S. Retreats

FTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Downbeat Asia Trading

0636 GMT - The FTSE 100 Index looks set to open 30 points lower at 7139, according to IG futures data, after downbeat trading in Asia and a lower close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, mainland China, Japan and South Korea drop. The Dow fell 0.8% Thursday. Brent crude retreats 0.4% to $108.63 a barrel. "In the euro area, the market highlight Friday will be Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices figures for June," Danske Bank analysts say in a note. "In the U.S., ISM manufacturing for June will be in focus and after some gloomy regional PMI readings, could further add to recession fears in the markets."(philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Mondi Completes Sale of Personal Care Components Ahead of Schedule

Mondi PLC said Friday that it has completed the disposal of its Personal Care Components business to Nitto Denko Corp. for 615 million euros ($644.8 million) ahead of schedule.

Aston Martin Lagonda Regularly Monitors Funding Options; Trading in Line

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC said late Thursday that it regularly keeps funding options under review and that any financing, if made, would be used to support and accelerate the company's growth.

Itaconix 1H Revenue Hit Record High; Set to Meet Full-Year Market Views

By Sabela Ojea

M.J. Gleeson Meets Target With Sale of 2,000 Homes in FY 2022

M.J. Gleeson PLC said Friday that it doubled home sales for the financial year ended June 30 after completing the sale of 2,000 homes.

Lamprell Shareholder Considers Takeover Bid

Lamprell PLC's shareholder Sami Al Angari said Friday that it is considering an offer to acquire the rest of the troubled United Arab Emirates-based company.

Kazatomprom CEO Mazhit Sharipov Steps Down for Personal Reasons

NAC Kazatomprom JSC said Friday that Chief Executive Officer Mazhit Sharipov will step down on Monday for personal reasons.

Braemar Shipping Says Performance Is Ahead of Expectations

Braemar Shipping Services PLC said Friday that its performance in the year ending February 2023 continues to be strong and ahead of management's expectations.

S4 Capital Agrees to Buy Marketing Agency XX Artists

S4 Capital PLC said Friday that it has entered into a deal to buy the U.S.-based social-media marketing agency XX Artists to combine it with Media.Monks.

