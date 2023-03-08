FTSE 100 Set to Fall After Asia Trades Mixed, US Drops

0732 GMT - The FTSE 100 looks set to open 26 points lower at 7893, according to IG futures data, after mixed trading in Asia and a lower close on Wall Street. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea fall, though stocks in mainland China and Japan rise. The Dow closed 1.7% lower Tuesday after hawkish comments on interest rates from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. "As for today's European session, we look set to see a lower open on the back of yesterday's sharp U.S. sell-off," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

Hiscox 2022 Gross Premiums Written Increased Amid Attractive Rate Environment

Hiscox Ltd. said Wednesday that gross premiums written increased in 2022, boosted by an attractive rate environment and despite forex headwinds from a strengthening U.S. dollar.

---

Legal & General 2022 Operating Profit Beats Views

Legal & General Group PLC on Wednesday posted an operating profit beat for 2022 and said it is highly confident in its strategy to continue to deliver growth.

---

Breedon 2022 Profit, Revenue Rose; Will Move Shares to Main Market From AIM

Breedon Group PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit rose in 2022 along with revenue, driven by its pricing strategy, and it intends to move its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market.

---

Tullow Oil 2022 Swung to a Net Profit But Missed Consensus as Revenue Rose

Tullow Oil PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a net profit for 2022 as revenue rose, but missed consensus, and backed its production guidance for 2023.

---

IP Group Swung to 2022 Pretax Loss on Investments Losses

IP Group PLC said Wednesday that it swung to a pretax loss in 2022, driven by changes in value of equities and debt investments.

Market Talk:

Wood Group's Fourth Cash Offer Proposal Suggests Serious Intent

0651 GMT - John Wood Group's confirmation of a fourth cash offer proposal which is 3% higher than the previous one suggests serious intent by acquirer Apollo Global Management, Jefferies says in a note. The U.S. bank cuts its rating on the engineering and consulting company to hold from buy, seeing valuation risk reward played out, and raises its target price to 237 pence to meet the latest offer price. "We read a softening of language in the board's response suggesting the parties are closer in terms of value expectation," analysts Mark Wilson and Jamie Franklin say, pointing to the board's statement that it is "minded to reject" the offer compared with its response to the previous 230 pence a share offer which it "unanimously rejected". (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

---

Electric-Vehicle Adoption Is Outpacing BP's Forecasts -- CERAWeek Market Talk

1614 ET - BP CEO Bernard Looney says the adoption of electric vehicles is one of the few areas of the energy transition outpacing the London-based company's growth forecasts. Around 3% of a typical parking lot is electric, Looney tells a packed auditorium at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston. "We predicted that would happen in the middle of the decade. It's happened already," he says. Looney speaks onstage alongside Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr about their companies' expanding EV-charging partnership. One core growth area for Hertz is Uber drivers, who are quickly adopting EVs through rentals of several weeks at a time, Scherr says. "Gratuities are higher for people who take rides in an electric vehicle," he adds. (jenny.strasburg@wsj.com; @jennystrasburg)

---

Price Caps on Russian Oil, Products Working, Officials Say -- CERAWeek Market Talk

1453 ET - Price caps on the global sale of Russian crude oil and refined products are working as intended, officials with the US Treasury Department and European Union officials said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston. While the EU has banned most Russian oil imports, the Group of Seven rich nations imposed a price cap-moves intended to limit Russian revenue following the invasion of Ukraine but avoid shortages and price spikes. Negotiations involved 30-plus countries and extensive consultation with industry, with many doubting the measures would work, said Elizabeth Rosenberg, assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes at the Treasury Department. The war ultimately has accelerated the energy transition in the US and Europe, officials and analysts said. "That is the irony. It's a clear achievement by Mr. Putin. He is managing to accelerate the energy transition in Europe and in ways that we could not have imagined until one year ago," said Paula Pinho, director at the Directorate-General for Energy in the European Commission. (jennifer.hiller@wsj.com; @Jennifer_Hiller)

