FTSE 100 to Extend Rally as Bets Rise on Less Aggressive BOE

FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher After UK Inflation Data

0741 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher after reaching another record high in the previous session following lower-than-expected U.K. inflation data. IG futures data show London's premier stock index opening 32 points higher after hitting an all-time high of 8003 points on Wednesday. The UK index was "undoubtedly helped" Wednesday by a sharp decline in headline U.K. inflation and a weaker pound, which boosted the consumer discretionary sector including retailers and housebuilders, CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson writes. The 0.6% month-on-month decline in headline consumer prices in January prompted a slide in U.K. government bond yields as investors bet on less aggressive interest rate rises by the Bank of England in coming months, he says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com)

RELX 2022 Pretax Profit Rose But Failed to Meet Consensus

RELX PLC said Thursday that 2022 pretax profit rose due to higher adjusted pretax profit but failed to meet consensus, and that momentum remained strong across the group.

SSP Group Had Strong Start to FY 2023 Boosted by Travel Recovery, Contracts

SSP Group PLC said Thursday that it has had a strong start to the new fiscal year with revenue exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 levels, driven by a continued recovery in passenger numbers, with strong demand over the holiday season, and new contracts.

M.J. Gleeson 1H Profit, Revenue Fell on Land Unit Slip; Sees Reservations Improving

M.J. Gleeson PLC said Thursday that its first-half pretax profit and revenue fell on a drop in its Land unit profits, and said reservation rates are recovering.

OnTheMarket Shareholder to Sell 3.1 Mln Shares at 76 Pence Each

OnTheMarket PLC said Thursday that Link Market Services is selling 3.1 million of the company's shares on behalf of Morgan Ross at 76 pence (91 cents) each.

Indivior Swung to 4Q Pretax Loss on Exceptional Litigation Provision

Indivior PLC said Thursday that it swung to a fourth-quarter pretax loss after booking an exceptional provision, and that it expects 2023 to be another year of progress.

Moneysupermarket.com 2022 Pretax Profit Rose On Travel Recovery, Money Volumes

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC on Thursday posted an increase in its 2022 pretax profit driven by recovery in travel channels and strong trading volumes in money, and said it is confident in meeting views for the year ahead.

Centrica Swung to 2022 Net Loss Although Adjusted Profit Soared; Extends Buyback -- Update

Centrica PLC said Thursday that it swung to a net loss in 2022 on negative remeasurements of energy contracts, though adjusted profits soared, restarted its final dividend and will extend its share-buyback program.

Barclays's Strengths Should Support a Share-Price Reversal

0654 GMT - The reaction to Barclays's weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results was too severe as positives in the bank's release were easy to overlook, Berenberg says in a note. Its strong capital was tempered by seemingly conservative buybacks--seen as "withholding the olive branch" despite a CET1 ratio of 13.9% toward the top of its range--and the weaker net interest margin of the lender's U.K. business was met with hostile reception given the current onus on banks to exceed net interest income expectations, analyst Peter Richardson says. "We expect these sources of strength to ultimately support a reversal of the recent negative share price reaction," he adds. Berenberg rates the stock buy. Shares closed 7.9% lower on Wednesday at 172.6 pence. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

Standard Chartered's Guidance Hike Implies Consensus Upgrades

0637 GMT - Standard Chartered's increased net interest margin and return on tangible equity guidance implies upgrades to consensus with higher revenue seen in the years ahead, says Jefferies in a note. The more price-sensitive elements in the bank's fourth-quarter results--which pre-provision were broadly in line with expectations--are its $1.0 billion share buyback announcement and dividend ahead of market views, say analyst Joseph Dickerson and associate Aqil Taiyeb. Guidance was upgraded on the back of its CET1 ratio at the high end of management's 13%-14% operating range which was driven by better risk-weighted asset performance, they say. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock. (elena.vardon@wsj.com)

