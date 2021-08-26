Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 to Fall at Open After Mixed Asia Session

08/26/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTSE 100 Set to Fall After Asia Trades Mixed, US Rises

0634 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 25 points lower at 7125, according to CMC Markets, after mixed trading in Asia and a slightly higher close on Wall Street. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are down, but Japan's Nikkei edges ahead. The Dow Jones closed 0.1% higher. "As we look towards today's European open, we look set for a slightly lower start, with Asia markets seeing a softer feel to the trading day and Chinese stocks in particular slipping back," CMC's Michael Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

CRH 1H Pretax Profit Doubled; Sees Market Outlook Improving

CRH PLC said Thursday that first-half pretax profit doubled, helped by a revenue recovery, and that it expects earnings for the second half of the year to be ahead of last year's result amid an improving market outlook.

---

Polymetal Reports Improved 1H Profit; Raises Capex Guidance

Polymetal International PLC on Thursday reported an improved profit for the first half of the year and raised its capital expenditure guidance for the whole year.

---

Watches of Switzerland Taps Rank Group for New CFO

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC said Thursday that it has appointed William Floydd as chief financial officer, replacing Anders Romberg who is retiring after seven years in the role.

---

British Land Redeploying Proceeds From Asset Sales Into Acquisitions

British Land Co. said Thursday that it is redeploying proceeds raised from recent sales of mature assets into acquisitions and value-accretive development opportunities.

---

Hunting PLC Posts 1H Loss, Expects 2021 Ebitda to Fall $10 Mln

Hunting PLC on Thursday reported a loss for the first half of the year and warned that its full-year performance will be hit by a slower-than-expected market recovery.

---

Hays Declares Special Dividend After Pandemic Recovery Accelerated in 2H

Hays PLC said Thursday that its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated in the second half of fiscal 2021, which allowed it to resume dividend payments and declare a special dividend.

---

Braemar Shipping Services Says Fiscal 2022 Performance to Date Has Been Good

Braemar Shipping Services PLC said Thursday that performance in the first five months of the fiscal year ending in February has been good across all three business units.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 0306ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16aSyngenta Group benefits from farmers restocking as Q2 sales rise 28%
RE
03:07aFTSE 100 to Fall at Open After Mixed Asia Session
DJ
03:05aARABIAN NIGHTS BUZZ : staycations boost Saudi economy
RE
02:59aAramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia
RE
02:59aOil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply
RE
02:57aJapan's Murata to close key component plant over COVID-19 cluster
RE
02:50aIndia's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor Avolon
RE
02:47aIndonesia's B40 biodiesel plan faces new delay due to palm price
RE
02:44aUK pursuing data partnerships with U.S. and others
RE
02:31aATOS : expands market reach in Japan and offers Daiwabo Information System partners access to Atos' cybersecurity products
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines
2Buffett-backed Nubank to seek IPO valuation of over $55 billion -sources
3Asian shares spooked by Delta spread as Jackson Hole looms
4TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Exclusive-Toshiba in talks with four investment firms for strategic ideas -sou..
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Syngenta Group benefits from farmers restocking as Q2 sales rise 28%

HOT NEWS