FTSE 100 to Gain After Wall Street Closes Higher

FTSE 100 Is Tipped to Rise After Wall Street Closes Higher

0730 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 60 points higher at 7357, according to CMC Markets, after an upbeat close to trading on Wall Street Monday, though Asia trades lower. The Dow closed 0.3% higher, but markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and elsewhere are in the red. "As a result of yesterday's startling rebound in the U.S., markets here in Europe look set to open higher this morning, despite a negative Asia session, with the volatility set to continue, with the only U.S. economic numbers of consequence being U.S. consumer confidence for January as the latest two-day Federal Reserve rate meeting gets under way," CMC analyst Michael Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Pebble Beach Expects 2021 Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Ahead of Market Views

Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects to report 2021 revenue and adjusted Ebitda ahead of market expectations, and that the improvement in orders seen in the second half ensures the company will continue to have good revenue momentum into 2022.

Sureserve FY 2021 Profit Rose; Says It is Confident for 2022

Sureserve Group PLC reported Tuesday a 70% rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2021, boosted by a record number of contract wins, and said that its performance for 2022 has continued to be strong.

Capricorn Energy Says Production Growth in Egypt Is Ahead of Expectations

Capricorn Energy PLC said Tuesday that production at its newly-acquired oil-and-gas assets in Egypt is growing faster than expected.

Fonix Mobile FY 2022 Adjusted Ebitda Expected to Surpass Management Views

Fonix Mobile PLC said Tuesday that its businesses have all grown in the first half of fiscal 2022, with gross profit and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rising ahead of internal views for the period.

Staffline Group Expects 1.6% Revenue Rise for 2021

Staffline Group PLC said on Tuesday that it expects 2021 to report a rise in revenue of around 1.6%, and that its performance momentum is expected to continue into 2022.

TinyBuild Expects 2021 Ebitda to Beat Expectations

tinyBuild Inc. said Tuesday that it anticipates reporting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2021 that are above expectations after a solid second-half performance.

Novacyt Sees Covid-19 Product Sales Plunging in 2022; Says 2021 Underlying Revenue Fell

Novacyt SA said Tuesday that revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2021 are expected to be in line with management expectations, but warned that it sees reported sales from Covid-19 products cut by around 50% in 2022.

EKF Diagnostics Expects 2021 Performance to Beat Market Views

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC said Tuesday that it expects its 2021 financial performance--including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--to be above market views.

IQE Sees 2021 Revenue in Line With Guidance

IQE PLC said Tuesday that 2021 revenue is expected to be in line with the guidance given in November.

BlueRock Diamonds Sells 6.8-Carat Stone for $63,186 in January's Tender

BlueRock Diamonds PLC said Wednesday that it has sold a 6.8 carat stone for $63,186 in its January sale.

Animalcare Group Sees FY 2021 Revenue In Line With Market Views

Animalcare Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects revenue for 2021 to be in line with market expectations, backed by higher margins.

Yu Group Sees 2021 Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda, Ahead of Views

Yu Group PLC said Tuesday that it expects 2021 revenue and adjusted Ebitda to be significantly ahead of expectations.

Diageo Investors to Eye Margins, Sales, Debt at 1H

The market is set to eye margins, sales and debt in spirit group Diageo's half-year results Thursday Jan. 27, Hargreaves Lansdown says. Investors are likely to look for any impact of inflation-fueled costs on operating margins, Hargreaves Lansdown says. Meanwhile, investors are hoping the company can continue to reduce debt if profits continue to move in the right direction. "Net sales are forecast to rise in the region of 13.2% to GBP7.8 billion, but a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0 means markets will be expecting good things and any major deviation from guidance risks disappointing them," analyst Matt Britzman says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

