FTSE 100 to Open Higher

12/03/2021 | 03:13am EST
London Stocks Seen Opening Higher

The FTSE 100 is expected to open 39.7 points higher, according to IG, having closed Thursday at 7129.21, helped by the anticipation that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 will be mild and less dangerous. Concerns linger about prospects that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy quicker than previously anticipated, however, after comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week. "Volatility remains high," Ipek Ozkardeskaya at Swissquote says. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT might not attract as much attention as usual, given the Fed looks focused on concerns about inflation, she says. Strong jobs data "should be perceived as good news for stock prices...a strong number would at least mean that the economy needs less help." 

 
Companies News:

Duke Royalty 1H Pretax Profit Increased; Sees Full-Year Performance Beating Market Views

Duke Royalty Ltd. on Friday reported a higher pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, and said it is on track to exceed market expectations for the full year.

---

UK High Court Dismisses UGC's Claim Against Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC said Friday that the U.K. High Court has dismissed the claim made by shareholder JSC Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies against the company and its directors.

---

Kenmare Resources Names Andrew Webb as Incoming Chairman in 2022

Kenmare Resources PLC said Friday that it has appointed Andrew Webb as chairman designate and nonexecutive director, and will succeed current chairman Steven McTiernan after the company's annual general meeting in 2022.

---

Hochschild's Rare Earths Project Secures $96 Mln Raise for TSX IPO

Hochschild Mining PLC said Friday that Aclara Resources Inc., the holding company for its rare-earths project in Chile, has secured 123.5 million Canadian dollars ($96.4 million) for its initial public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

---

Industrials REIT 1H Profit, Revenue Rose

Industrials REIT Ltd. said Friday that its first-half revenue and profit rose, and that it expects positive performance trends to continue into the second half.

---

UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further Review

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it has decided it won't refer Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s planned $17.4 billion acquisition of pharmaceutical-testing company PPD Inc. to a phase 2 investigation.

---

Hargreaves Lansdown Poaches Virgin Group CFO Amy Stirling

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC said Friday that it has appointed Amy Stirling as its incoming chief financial officer, effective from Feb. 21.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Write to Sarka Halas at sarka.halas@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-03-21 0313ET

