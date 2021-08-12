FTSE 100 to Open Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading

FTSE 100 Set to Open Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading

0632 GMT - The FTSE 100 is expected to open 20 points lower at 7200, according to CMC Markets, after downbeat overnight trading in Asia, though Wall Street closed higher. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong drop 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, and Japan's Nikkei is down 0.2%, despite the Dow Jones ending Wednesday 0.6% ahead. "Asia markets have been slightly more reticent after China released a five-year plan outlining its roadmap for greater business regulation, as it steps up its oversight on certain sectors. This underperformance in Asia looks set to translate into a mixed European open," CMC's Michael Hewson says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

Companies News:

TUI AG 3Q Returned to Cash Flow for First Time Since Pandemic; 3Q EBIT Loss Halved

TUI AG said Thursday that it returned to cash flow for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic as it reported a near halved loss before interest and taxes.

---

Aviva 1H Operating Profit Rose; Launches Share Buyback Program

Aviva PLC reported on Thursday a swing to a net loss for the first half of 2021 and a rise in operating profit, and said that it is launching a share buyback program.

---

Entain 1H Pretax Profit Rose; Backs Full-Year View

Entain PLC said Thursday that its first-half profit and revenue rose and backed its full-year earnings guidance.

---

Cineworld 1H Loss Narrowed But Ebitda Was Hit by Pandemic Restrictions

Cineworld Group PLC said Thursday that its first-half loss narrowed, although its underlying performance worsened, hit by Covid-19 restrictions.

---

Glanbia Launches EUR50 Mln Share-Buyback Program

Glanbia PLC said Thursday it is launching a 50 million euro ($58.7 million) share-buyback program in order to reduce its issued share capital.

---

Empiric Student Property Swung to 1H Pretax Profit

Empiric Student Property PLC said Thursday that it swung to a pretax profit in the first half of the year, and it will pay dividends in the fourth quarter.

---

Just Group Swung to a 1H Pretax Loss; Adj Operating Profit Rose

Just Group PLC on Thursday reported a swing to a pretax loss for the first half of the year, as well as a rise in operating profit, and said it is confident in its outlook.

---

STM Group Names New CFO; Makes COO Redundant in Board Shakeup

STM Group PLC said Thursday that it continues to perform in line with its full-year expectations, and that it is restructuring its board after reviewing its operating model.

