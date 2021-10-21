Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FTSE 100 to Open Lower; Traders React to Public Finances Data

10/21/2021 | 03:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FTSE 100 to Open Lower as Traders React to UK Public Finances Data

0643 GMT - The FTSE 100 is seen opening lower as investors digest U.K. public sector borrowing data ahead of Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak's fiscal spending plan on October 27. Spreadbetter IG expects the London index to start down 29 points. Public sector borrowing, excluding banks, was GBP21.8 billion in September, the second highest September level on record, official data showed. "With little sign that the pandemic is anywhere close to an end point, the Chancellor [Sunak] next week will be hoping to try and find a way to help underpin the government tax receipts at the same time as not acting hastily and tipping the economy into a self-inflicted slowdown," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson says. (renae.dyer@wsj.com) 

 
Companies News:

Barclays 3Q Pretax Profit, Total Income Rose Ahead of Market Views

Barclays PLC reported on Thursday rises in third-quarter pretax profit and total income ahead of market views.

---

Unilever 3Q Underlying Sales Rose, Backs Margin Guidance Despite Cost Inflation

Unilever PLC said Thursday that third-quarter underlying sales rose on good growth in its priority markets of the U.S., China and India, development of online shopping channels and growth of portfolio brands.

---

St. James's Place 3Q Net Inflows, Funds Under Management Rose

St. James's Place PLC said Thursday that funds under management and net inflows increased significantly in the third quarter of 2021.

---

Rentokil Initial 3Q Revenue Rose 0.5%, Backs 2021 Guidance

Rentokil Initial PLC on Thursday reported a 0.5% rise in third quarter revenue at actual exchange rates and backed its full-year guidance.

---

Anglo American Platinum Reports Flat 3Q Production; Reaffirms 2021 Guidance

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. on Thursday reported broadly flat production for the third quarter and reiterated full-year guidance.

---

Babcock International 1H Revenue Seen to Rise; FY Outlook Unchanged

Babcock International Group PLC said Thursday that performance for the first half of fiscal 2022 was in line with its expectations and it backed its guidance for the full year.

---

Gateley (Holdings) Shareholders Sell GBP11.4 Mln Worth of Shares

Gateley (Holdings) PLC said Thursday that 11.4 million pounds ($15.8 million) worth of shares have been sold on behalf of certain directors and employees, as first announced late Wednesday. 

 
Market Talk:

Unilever's 3Q Sales Just Beat Market Views, Helped by Pricing

0646 GMT - Unilever's third quarter results were adequate, with organic sales growth 0.3% ahead of a company-compiled market consensus--though volumes were a little light, compensated by higher pricing, RBC Capital Markets says. The multisector retailer has, crucially, maintained guidance for the full-year the Canadian bank says. Market consensus was for Unilever's full-year EBIT margin to decline by 20 basis points, compared with new guidance of it likely being flat, so there may even be room for slight margin upgrades, RBC says. RBC retains its underperform rating and price target of 3,400 pence, adding it fundamentally believes Unilever is at risk of under-delivering as a result of under-investing. (joseph.hoppe@wsj.com)

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires; Dow Jones Newswires; paul.larkins@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 0303ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aFTSE 100 to Open Lower; Traders React to Public Finances Data
DJ
03:03aChina jan-sept non-financial outbound direct investment -5.2% y/y in yuan terms - commerce ministry
RE
02:59aShanghai's most active aluminium contract falls 3%
RE
02:56aBOJ says Japan's banking system stable, warns of risks
RE
02:52aNOBLE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Thai central bank eases mortgage rules to support property sector
RE
02:52aTruck maker Volvo profit beats forecast, but chip woes linger
RE
02:40aUnilever warns of even higher inflation next year
RE
02:38aBarclays Q3 profit doubles amid global deal frenzy
RE
02:35aUK's Relx upgrades outlook on demand for analytics
RE
02:34aAnalysts cut Asia's corporate earnings estimates on growth concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenu..
3EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Struggle as Evergrande Worries Resurf..
4Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
5Australia's South32 says Q1 met coal output drops 15%, sees prices risi..

HOT NEWS